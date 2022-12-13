Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 2022 NFL Week 15

We have reached the middle of December and the Dallas Cowboys have 10 wins to their name. That is hard to be upset about.

Up next for the Cowboys is a place where they have not been in 16 years which is a rarity in the NFL. Sunday will see the Cowboys visit the Jacksonville Jaguars which they have not done since 2006. While Dallas “visited” the Jaguars in 2014, that home game for the Jags took place in London as opposed to Duval County.

Wherever this game is happening the Cowboys are certainly looking to put last week’s performance against the Houston Texans behind them. While Dallas was victorious against their in-state rivals they got the win in a somewhat sloppy fashion. The Jaguars are coming off of a huge win on the road against the Tennessee Titans, their first win in Nashville in nine years.

Quarterback Dak Prescott will look to bounce back as will Micah Parsons who has been a bit quiet as of late. This is Parsons’ first opportunity to play against the number one overall pick in his draft class in Trevor Lawrence, so he will surely be looking to add to his sack collection.

Dallas picked up a Minnesota Vikings loss that they needed last week and only needs a Philadelphia Eagles loss in order to control their own destiny with regards to the NFC East and the number one seed in the NFC as a whole. All of that of course if for not if they don’t take care of their own business which this week is the Jacksonville Jaguars led by a head coach who they squared off against in many important games in Doug Pederson.

