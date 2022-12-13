The Cowboys now have James Washington and T.Y. Hilton to add a new dimension to their pass offense late in the season.

Against the Texans, though, a glaring weakness in the Cowboys’ offense was exposed. For much of the season (that he’s played), Dak Prescott has been crushing teams over the middle of the field on short and intermediate passes. In fact, 47.8% of Prescott’s passes this year have come between the numbers of the field and been under 20 yards down the field. Prescott has completed 73.3% of those attempts and is averaging an 89.4 passer rating. However, when throwing outside the numbers in either direction on passes more than 10 yards down the field, Prescott is completing just 46.3% of his passes and averaging an 83.5 passer rating. Additionally, seven of his nine interceptions this year have come on these types of throws. Houston seemingly understood this and primarily sat in zone coverage on Sunday, clogging up the throwing lanes on those intermediate middle-of-field throws Prescott likes so much. They dared him to beat them deep down the field and, until the final drive of the game, Prescott refused to challenge them. Part of that has to do with the lack of a true vertical threat that can take the top off defenses, and that’s where Hilton comes in.

Jason Peters replaced Josh Ball after Steele’s injury, and helped the Cowboys lead their game-winning drive.

For a second straight game, the Cowboys have lost a starter to a season-ending injury. Right tackle Terence Steele tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, two people familiar with the situation said Monday. Steele’s physicality and work ethic have developed the third-year veteran into a tone setter for the offense. One week earlier, cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a torn Achilles against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cowboys feared Sunday that Steele suffered a serious injury. An MRI confirmed that, revealing damage similar to wide receiver Michael Gallup’s left knee injury in January. Rookie left tackle Tyler Smith described Steele as “integral.” “He comes to work every single day,” Smith said Sunday. “If you watch the tape, his presence is felt every single game. In the double teams, he’s bull dozing. In pass pro, he’s extremely consistent. He is that silent leader. He leads us out every Sunday.; he’s the first one in line. Just that attitude that he brings to the game, that physicality, all the things that he brings to us, it’s irreplaceable. He is just in our prayers right now. It’s an unfortunate situation. We’re just praying for him that he gets back as soon as possible because he means a lot to this team.” Steele joined the Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech.

The last-second win makes it feel a little better, but the Cowboys came out of the Texans game with a lot of injury concerns.

Also, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins injured his shoulder and tight end Jake Ferguson sustained a head/neck injury. Steele's injury is the most problematic, as the Cowboys first replaced him with young Josh Ball but then turned to the vet Jason Peters at right tackle. Next week at Jacksonville, Peters could be the right tackle with Tyron Smith coming back to claim the left tackle job.

Is consecutive ten-win seasons enough reason to believe this Cowboys team is destined for playoff success?

See the situations, the numbers, the predicaments, the logic don’t tell the story of this game with 93,843 flag-waving folks on the edge of their seats until the final second ticked off the clock. They don’t reflect just how good these Cowboys really are. So good they’ve now been able to win four straight, six of the last seven and at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1995-96 after their 27-23 squeaker over these highly-motivated Texans. Pause for a moment to reflect on that, last accomplished 27 seasons ago. You good now? OK, let’s continue. “We won the game, that’s all that matters,” head coach Mike McCarthy said, knowing he’ll have enough to chew on Monday to keep this team focused heading toward Jacksonville next Sunday and knowing they must win to preserve the importance of the Christmas Eve game against the now 12-1 Eagles, owners of the best record in the NFL. Because so what the Cowboys came into the game down two of their top three cornerbacks, and for a moment, the third one as well.

