The Dallas Cowboys were able to get a win in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, but it certainly didn’t come easily or as expected. The one-win Houston Texans took the Cowboys down to the wire, only giving up the lead in the final minute. Dallas was a 17-point favorite going into that game so only winning by four points was a huge letdown for many. Of course, all wins count the same in the standings so there is some joy in the win.

Each week we ask you about your confidence in the direction of the team, and this week it will be interesting to see the results. Is a win a win, and the 10-win Cowboys are still rolling along? Or did the close escape shake your confidence?

Also, the Cowboys made a free agent move this week when they brought in receiver T.Y. Hilton. With Odell Beckham Jr. unable to contribute right away, Dallas shifted direction and brought on the former Colt to help open up defenses as a deep threat.

We want to know how you feel about that move, too. Hit up the poll and we’ll post the results later this week.

