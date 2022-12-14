The Cowboys Pro Bowl offensive tackle expected to make 2022 debut against Jacksonville.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday and when they do they will be licking their wounds just a bit. Sunday’s victory against the Houston Texans was costly in that a handful of Cowboys players suffered injuries. Notably among them right tackle Terence Steele tore both his ACL and MCL which means he will miss the rest of the season. To this point in the season the Cowboys have already been operating without one of the starting tackles they planned on when they envisioned this roster way back in the offseason. Tyron Smith suffered a hamstring injury right before the regular season began and has been out ever since. Last week the Cowboys opened Smith’s 21-day practice window and it appears that this week they could take the next step with him. During his Tuesday radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. team owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones said that as he sees things right now Smith will be playing on Sunday.

The injury bug is swinging back around Dallas, Texas. This time for Jonathan Hankins.

Cowboys nose tackle Johnathan Hankins is out for the final four games of the regular season but may be ready to go for the playoffs. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that Hankins suffered a pectoral strain on Sunday that will require about a month of recovery time. “You can see Johnathan back for the playoffs. He won’t be back before then,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. The 6-foot-3, 340-pound Hankins arrived in Dallas in October when the Cowboys made a trade with the Raiders. He has been in the starting lineup the last three weeks and is an important part of the defensive line rotation, especially in short-yardage situations. The Cowboys will hope he’s good to go for the wild card round of the playoffs.

Trevon Diggs returned from a brief scare last Sunday and came up in a big way.

Things seemed bleak as TV cameras caught Trevon Diggs being escorted to the Cowboys locker room in the second quarter of the team’s Week 14 tilt versus Houston. The Pro Bowler had been seen grabbing at his left hand a few plays prior, and as he made his way into the AT&T Stadium tunnel, the Dallas secondary was left frighteningly thin and woefully inexperienced at cornerback. Diggs returned to the field, though, after missing just one series. “Whatever. I’m going to just fight through it, get through it, even though it’s hurting. I’ve got to go,” he explained of his mindset afterward. So Diggs re-entered the game with a new tape job and a self-imposed mission to make an impact… even if he was missing the use of a digit. “I got nine fingers to catch with. It’ll be alright.”

Jerry Jones still may be in Odell Beckham Jr.

One day after adding a veteran Pro Bowl receiver who could help right away, the Cowboys still aren’t moving on from the possibility of signing Odell Beckham Jr. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” on Tuesday that despite the addition of T.Y. Hilton, who could play this week against the Jaguars, he still has interest in adding Beckham. “I wouldn’t go that far if you include the playoffs,” Jones said when asked about moving on from OBJ. “We wouldn’t have been interested in Odell had he not had the talent. I think it’s fair to say that he’s an outstanding receiver... he’s as you well know, not ready to play. He’s a receiver that I think would fit any time. There’s going to be continued interest in Odell.”

