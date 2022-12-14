After being warned by head coach Mike McCarthy to not take the cheese, the Cowboys barely managed to pull their tails out of danger. This week the team should be on high alert as they face a Jacksonville Jaguars team who are more formidable than their record suggests.

Jayron Kearse was limited at practice along with DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong. Jake Ferguson is in the concussion protocol and was listed as a non-participant.

#Cowboys first injury report vs. Jaguars (walkthrough):



Jake Ferguson is in the concussion protocol.



Dorance Armstrong limited.



Jayron Kearse, DeMarcus Lawrence both limited. pic.twitter.com/HOPUB5C8lE — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 14, 2022

To no one’s surprise, Jonathan Hankins was absent from practice Wednesday after Jerry Jones said he would be back for the playoffs after suffering a strain pectoral last Sunday. The Cowboys put him, and Terence Steele, on injured reserve.

The #Cowboys have moved both Terence Steele (knee) and Johnathan Hankins (pec/shoulder) to injured reserve.



Steele will not return this season.



Hankins has a chance at returning for the playoffs, but must now sit the final four regular season games. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 14, 2022

Having signed earlier this week, T.Y. Hilton was also on the field for practice.

Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton said he stayed in shape while unsigned and is spending 10 hours a day at The Star to get ready. “Nobody grinds like me.” Cherished time at home with his children, who are 15, 10 and 8. “Now it’s time to work. Daddy got to work.” He’ll wear No. 16 in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/KhUpPZF3Ym — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 14, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on WR T.Y. Hilton: “I think he can help” this Sunday at Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/fTdZWLOjzO — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 14, 2022

For Jacksonville, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not practice sidelined with a toe injury. Neither did Brandon Scherff who is dealing with an injury to his abdomen. Additionally, safety Andre Cisco was a full participant and rookie Chad Muma was limited on Wednesday with shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.