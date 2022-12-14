 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys vs Jaguars injury report (Wednesday): Dorance Armstrong is listed as limited in practice

The latest update on injuries for the Cowboys and Jaguars game. 

By LP Cruz
/ new
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After being warned by head coach Mike McCarthy to not take the cheese, the Cowboys barely managed to pull their tails out of danger. This week the team should be on high alert as they face a Jacksonville Jaguars team who are more formidable than their record suggests.

Jayron Kearse was limited at practice along with DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong. Jake Ferguson is in the concussion protocol and was listed as a non-participant.

To no one’s surprise, Jonathan Hankins was absent from practice Wednesday after Jerry Jones said he would be back for the playoffs after suffering a strain pectoral last Sunday. The Cowboys put him, and Terence Steele, on injured reserve.

Having signed earlier this week, T.Y. Hilton was also on the field for practice.

For Jacksonville, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did not practice sidelined with a toe injury. Neither did Brandon Scherff who is dealing with an injury to his abdomen. Additionally, safety Andre Cisco was a full participant and rookie Chad Muma was limited on Wednesday with shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 2022 NFL Week 15

View all 7 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys