We are in the middle of December and talking about the Dallas Cowboys being in the playoffs. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, one and all.

This has been quite the season for the Cowboys as they have found themselves with a 10-3 record. The latest Cowboys victory was significant in that it gave them double-digit victories on the season, and since they had 12 a year ago, they have now had double-digit victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995-1996.

There is a different streak that the Cowboys are still looking to break though (no, not that one) and that is being a part of the postseason in back-to-back campaigns. The last time that Dallas was a playoff team in two straight years was 2006-2007 which was a rather interesting time in franchise history.

It should come as no surprise that a team with a 10-3 record is in solid position to clinch a playoff berth this week.

Here are all of the playoff-clinching scenarios for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15

We have spent a lot of time talking about how the Cowboys only need one more Philadelphia Eagles loss (aside from Christmas Eve) to control their own destiny in the NFC East and for the number one seed in the NFC. Without that loss. there is no control.

The Cowboys do have control towards clinching a playoff berth and have it starting this week. All the Cowboys have to do is win and they are in at the very least as a Wild Card team, but they could technically clinch this week even if they somehow lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars Dallas ties the Jaguars AND the New York Giants and Washington Commanders DO NOT tie (which they did two weeks ago incidentally) Dallas ties the Jaguars AND the Seattle Seahawks lose (they host San Francisco on Thursday night) Seattle loses on Thursday AND the Detroit Lions lose to or tie with the New York Jets Seattle loses AND Washington loses

Again, the Cowboys clinching a playoff berth here only guarantees them a wild card spot at worst. They are not out of the NFC East race quite yet, but are running out of games for the Eagles to lose and even a Dallas win over Philadelphia does not give the Cowboys what they need, they must have a non-Cowboys loss for the Eagles. And even then they would have to win all of their remaining games, but if they did they would be division champions and the top seed in the conference. For what it’s worth, FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Cowboys a 13% chance of winning the division.

Win and you are in. Very simple. Now get it done.