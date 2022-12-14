The Dallas Cowboys made a big move earlier this week when they signed T.Y. Hilton to the roster. Hilton looks like he was signed because Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t going to be ready to play anytime soon. The Cowboys are also making a smaller move this week by signing former Philadelphia Eagles player Anthony Rush to the practice squad.

Practice squad moves, DT Anthony Rush signed and LB Malik Jefferson, released. Rush was cut on Dec. 6 from the Eagles practice squad. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 14, 2022

The Cowboys were hit with injuries on Sunday, and one of those injuries was to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. He was another in-season free agent signing for the Cowboys and was brought in to help with the porous run defense. Hankins strained his pec muscle against the Texans and Jerry Jones said that we won’t see him again until the playoffs. That left Dallas with one less defensive tackle for the rest of the regular season.

So they went out and signed Rush. Only to the practice squad for now, we’ll have to see if they actually plan to use Rush in games. Rush is a big man, usually credited with a weight north of 350 and came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2019. As you might have guessed, at that size he is a space-eater that holds up blockers while allowing others to make the play.

He’s bounced around since coming into the NFL, recently playing some games with the Falcons. You can check out a scouting report on him at The Falcoholic. He was most recently on the Eagles practice squad for a few weeks but they released him about a week ago.