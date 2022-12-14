The Dallas Cowboys have been running into a bit of bad luck as far as the injury bug is concerned. They lost Terence Steele for the season to a torn ACL. They lost Johnathan Hankins for at least until the playoffs. In an effort to shore that position up they recently signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush.

Cornerback has been another position hit hard. With Jourdan Lewis already out, then Anthony Brown going down, the Cowboys have been adding cornerbacks. Today, they added another but this time they got him off waivers.

Cowboys claimed former Cardinals and Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2022

Trayvon Mullins was just waived by the Arizona Cardinals. He was once a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, who traded him to the Cardinals before the season began. He was doing a lot of special teams work there with some occasional playing time on defense.

With the Cowboys situation at corner, any low-risk, high-reward maneuver is an option for the team. Mullen has been playing and is in shape, so he could theoretically be ready to go quickly. He’s not a cure-all, just another piece of the puzzle to try and get by with the injuries.