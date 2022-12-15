We are already at Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The week begins with an NFC West clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers might have lost Jimmy Garoppolo, but they keep on rolling. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites over the Seahawks according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games with Tallysight. Our picks for the game are below along with a brief explanation from each person.

Dave Halprin - Yes, the 49ers are winning and look good, but having a rookie QB catches up with them in this game and the Seahawks keep their playoff hopes percolating. Seattle wins, but it’s a squeaker and the 49ers cover.

David Howman - The 49ers are red hot right now even with all the turbulence at quarterback. The Seahawks have been a nice story this year but they’re starting to lose steam, losing 3 of their last 4. They got beat bad by SF in their first matchup, and the 49ers are a better team at this point, so I’m taking them in this one.

RJ Ochoa - The Seahawks were a lot of fun about a month ago but have significantly cooled off. Meanwhile the 49ers are moving and grooving and difficult to pick against. It is worth mentioning that a Seattle loss helps the Cowboys (although Dallas can clinch their playoff berth all by themselves by winning on Sunday), but beyond that it just seems like the more likely outcome. Give me San Francisco.

Matt Holleran - These teams come into this game trending in opposite directions. Despite injuries, the 49ers have been hot, winning five of their last six game. The Seahawks have been the exact opposite, losing three of their last four. Brock Purdy has been very good since he took of as the 49ers’ quarterback, but I think he comes back to earth tonight. In a virtual must win game, the Seahawks get things back on track. Give me Seattle.

Brian Martin - San Francisco remains one of the best teams in the entire league even though they are down to their QB3, Brock Purdy, a seventh-round draft pick this year. Regardless of their opponent they are a tough team to beat and should make short work of the Seahawks this week.

Tom Ryle - The only way I think the Seahawks win the game is if Brock Purdy crashes to earth, and even then the rest of the 49ers team may be too much with players like Christian McCaffrey, plus the stingiest defense in the league. They are the hottest team right now and I don’t expect them to cool off. Niners should win.