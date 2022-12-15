All the Cowboys preaching about not overlooking an opponent almost went unheeded in an ugly way on Sunday as Dallas trailed a Houston Texans team with just one win on the season. Luckily for this crew, that game ended in a win and kept Dallas’ dreams alive of running the schedule and passing up Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed. That would be banking on the Eagles losing one more game to close the season outside of Christmas Eve’s rematch with Dallas.

Trevor Lawrence has been playing to the No. 1 draft selection standard bestowed upon him two years ago, throwing for 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions since the start of November. Dallas’ defense has a few lingering injuries that’ll perk the ears of the second-year starter, but nothing like a few weeks prior, with three starters being limited in practice for this week’s first day of padded practice.

At this rate, DeMarcus Lawrence may continue to play through his foot and knee injuries for the rest of the season, so long as they don't worsen to the point that he’s kept out of practice entirely. Lawrence hasn't been 100% for over a few weeks now, but that has yet to keep him off the field and from him making an impact for his teammates. He was limited today.

#Cowboys injury report (Thursday) vs. JAX (2 changes):



Jake Ferguson remains in concussion protocol.



Dante Fowler DNP for personal reason.



For #Jaguars



Trevor Lawrence back at practice.



Travon Walker (1st-overall pick in 2022) still absent w/ high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/hkOQtVrTyU — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 15, 2022

Jake Ferguson was held out of practice once again on Thursday as he remains in concussion protocol. The rookie exited the Texans game during the second quarter and did not make his way back to the field after being ruled out for the remainder of the game. If he can't make it to practice tomorrow then it’s a safe bet that he will be doubtful for Sunday.

Cowboys’ 2022 offseason acquisition Dante Fowler was missing from practice on Thursday for a personal reason. Dorance Armstrong was also limited on Thursday after leaving the Texans game in a walking boot.

Safety Jayron Kearse had an injury scare during warmups on Sunday and had to head to the locker room with help from Cowboys personnel. To the delight of all those who sport the Dallas white-and-blue, he made his way back to the field and played the entirety of the game after testing his knee on the sideline. Kearse was also a limited-practice participant on Thursday.

And yes, T.Y. Hilton is practicing.