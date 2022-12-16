It is tough to be more unimpressed about a Cowboys victory than we all were after last week, but this team got the W. This week they will look to turn the page and prove last week was an exception and not the rule for this team. The Cowboys travel to Jacksonville to square off against a young and scrappy Jaguars team that should not creep up on a previously over-confident Cowboys team. The Cowboys have a big test with the Eagles on Christmas Eve, but a slip up this Sunday in Jacksonville could diminish what that holiday matchup can mean. Knowing that the Cowboys will need to be locked in on the task at hand to ensure all options remain on the table for playoff seeding should keep them focused.

Two weeks ago this game felt like just another one on a stretch of winnable games that were in the way, now with last week’s performance fresh on our minds, it feels like a game that needs a statement of sorts from this team. There is plenty to play for as a win clinches the Cowboys a playoff berth, but beyond that this game can be viewed as a get-right game.

Week 15 underrated star

Quinton Bohanna

With Jonathan Hankins out for at least the remainder of the regular season, the Cowboys literally, and figuratively, have a gaping hole in the middle of their defensive line that needs filling. The loss will be felt as Hankins was coming into his own and really getting comfortable along the defensive line as he became a key cog in the units run defense. Insert Quinton Bohanna and his massive frame into the mix for a much more sizable role going forward.

5 highest-graded #Cowboys in Week 14 by @PFF:



1. DT Quinton Bohanna - 92.2

2. DT Carlos Watkins - 87.3

3. LB Leighton Vander Esch - 83.0

4. ED Demarcus Lawrence - 78.8

5. SS Jayron Kearse - 77.8 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 12, 2022

Bohanna has been on the roster before and after the Hankins acquisition, so the team understands that the issue is still unsolved, but what happens now is a greater opportunity for Bohanna to prove he is able to come in and be the piece in the middle that can mitigate the impact of losing Hankins. Teams are going to continue to try and run against the Cowboys, especially as elements play a factor, and teams in the playoffs with quality rushing attacks utilize that aspect of their game. The onus will be on limiting the ground impact, and guys like Bohanna will play a big part in that. With a tough stretch of good running teams ahead for the Cowboys, Bohanna has a chance not only this week, but for the next four weeks, to be an underrated star for this team.