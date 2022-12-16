The Cowboys are hoping that Lamb and Hilton become a feared duo on the field.

Lamb has already started picking the brain of Hilton, for lots of obvious reasons, while an ever-humble Hilton isn’t above doing the same of Lamb, seeing as it’ll help him understand the playbook, nuances of Dak Prescott/Kellen Moore and other key items ahead of what might be his debut for the Cowboys against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Today, I talked to him quite a bit more than I did [in his first practice],” Lamb said. “I feel like he has to get more comfortable here and I let him know I’m available for anything he has questions about. It’s him helping me and me helping him, in a sense. [He helps me by] just critiquing me. “... He’s seen the game for a while, so anything he says as far as route running or a release, anything is a positive — especially coming from him.” And what is it Lamb has seen thus far from Hilton, physically, that will help him scare defenses in 2022? “Any guy that comes in with the experience [he has] … I remember watching him with the Colts, bombing and taking a lot of things up top,” said Lamb of the four-time Pro Bowler. “I just want him to bring that here, and I think he most definitely will.”

Tensions rise as the Cowboys-Eagles Christmas Eve rematch nears.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn’t believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. “I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it’s a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts,” Parsons told reporters Thursday. “I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can’t we talk a little chatter?” Still, he knows how the Eagles probably feel about him following his remarks to Miller. “I’m pretty sure they hate me,” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. During a recent appearance on Miller’s The Voncast, Parsons questioned Hurts’ MVP candidacy. He suggested that Philly’s “system and team” are what has propelled the third-year quarterback to the top of the MVP debate. Miller added that the Eagles have a “great offensive line, which helps Hurts” and noted that the Alabama and Oklahoma product has some of the best wide receivers in the game in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

AT&T Stadium will see a near $300 million upgrade in preparation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Dallas Cowboys got a helping hand from the NFL on Wednesday in their plan to give a AT&T Stadium a $295 million face lift in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The NFL approved a proposal at the winter meetings at the Four Seasons Resort in Irving, allowing the Cowboys to withhold their normal contributions of shared gate revenue to finance their stadium upgrades. The improvement plan will not alter the look of the stadium but rather refresh premium spaces and upgrade some technology, including the pixels and clarity on the giant centerpiece video board

Real stars make others better, but some of these guys are just playing amazing ball.

The theme took hold in October after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Micah Parsons had two sacks of Matthew Stafford, but the star linebacker wasn’t the only story of their defense. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong had a sack/fumble that led to a DeMarcus Lawrence touchdown on the first drive. On the next series, he blocked a punt. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa had a sack, four quarterback hurries and two tackles for loss. Cornerback Jourdan Lewishad a sack. Safety Malik Hooker had an interception. Six defenders were credited with at least five tackles. “Everybody is ‘him’,” Armstrong said after the game. “If it’s not the same guy this week, it’s a new guy. That’s the good thing about our defense — we’ve got guys that can actually go.”

Jerry will not let this story leave the headlines.

Jerry Jones’ interest in Odell Beckham Jr. is not waning, but the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager said a decision on adding the free agent wide receiver has to be made “sooner rather than later.” How soon? “I don’t want to talk about that but stand by,” Jones said as the NFL owners meetings wrapped up Tuesday at the Four Seasons Dallas. “This thing could break.” Beckham visited with the Cowboys last week, and Jones has acknowledged Beckham is not ready to play yet as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee suffered in last season’s Super Bowl.

