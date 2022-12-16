The Dallas Cowboys escaped the infamy of losing to the one-win Houston Texans last week. Even though all wins in the NFL count the exact same, and the closeness of the score and the quality of the opponent have no bearing on the standings in contrast to college football, it still didn’t sit well with the fanbase. Add in the season-ending injury to rising star right tackle Terence Steele, and the mood was just a tad gloomy around Cowboys Nation.

But overall, Cowboys fans still have faith. Just not as much as before the Texans game. When we asked about your confidence in the direction of the team before the Texans game, 93% of you were satisfied. That was a season high. We asked that same question this week, and the number has dipped slightly, down to 81%.

The Cowboys tried to improve their situation this past week by signing a free agent receiver. It wasn’t Odell Beckham Jr., the guy that had been talked about for almost a month. Instead, Dallas brought in former Colt T.Y. Hilton. He hasn't played at all this year and is now 33 years old, so there is reason to wonder how much he has left in the tank.

We wanted to know if you thought the signing was a great move, a good move, or kind of a dud. By far, the majority believes it was a good move.

We’ll see if Hilton gets much run this week versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, and what he can provide for the rest of the year. But at the very least, it appears most believe he will somewhat help the Cowboys.