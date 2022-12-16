It is sort of impossible to stay up to date on the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. and whether the two are going to get together anytime soon. Dallas spent the last week courting OBJ to join their team (which is on the verge of securing a playoff berth for the second straight year) but things seemed to have ended without any deal in the near future. What’s more is that the Cowboys did sign wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this past week which suggested that they were out on Beckham as an option for the here and now.

It is the here and now that has been the focus of the Cowboys, rightfully so, with Beckham, given that they want as much help as they can get for the playoffs. Jerry Jones has continued to speak about how things are still possible with Beckham, but many have taken that to be some type of standard posturing.

An interesting report emerged from USA TODAY on Friday morning. According to that article, Jerry Jones literally said that Beckham would be joining his team.

FRISCO, Texas – Odell Beckham, Jr. is apparently on the verge of joining the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming NFL playoffs, according to the man who signs the checks. “Odell’s going to join us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.” Jones didn’t reveal financial details, but said he expects that the star wide receiver – coming off ACL surgery after being injured in Super Bowl 56 for the Los Angeles Rams — will be signed to a contract for the rest of this season. The deal could become official, Jones maintained, after the Cowboys (10-3) try winning a fifth consecutive game on Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It is certainly possible that Jerry is trying to speak optimistically and is saying what he did here from a hopeful point of view as opposed to a matter-of-fact one, but in a literal world his statement isn’t one of question. He is declaring that Beckham will join his team and given that he is the owner, president, and general manager of the team, him saying it is significant.

For what it’s worth, Jerry made his usual Friday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan and was asked specifically about the Beckham situation. He simply noted that both he and Odell wanted it to be “alive” and it was therefore, well, alive.

Is Cowboys pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. still alive? Is deal close?



“Very alive,” Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan. “Very much. He and I want it to be alive, we all want it to be alive.”



Declines to address how close. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 16, 2022

This story has been going on for a very long time now and there has yet to be any real resolution. This statement is the closest that Beckham has come to actually joining the Cowboys, but even that is an incredibly loose statement.

Just a week ago a Beckham quote made the rounds where he said that he did not see a point in playing in the regular season. Perhaps he changed his mind, maybe the Cowboys have a plan in place, or maybe all of this is just a big fuss for no reason.

Obviously this report took a lot of people by surprise. NFL Network’s Jane Slater referred to it all as a situation where jerry Jones is driving the bus.

On OBJ and the reporting of @USATODAY and @JarrettBell everyone I’ve talked to says Jerry Jones is driving the bus on this one. So standby ‍♀️ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 16, 2022

If the Cowboys do sign Odell Beckham Jr. then he will join a receiver group that features CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and as of earlier in this week T.Y. Hilton up at the very top. The idea is exciting, but we need to see it to really believe it at this point.