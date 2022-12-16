The Cowboys are entering the final four-week stretch of the season in a relatively healthy fashion. A few key losses in Anthony Brown, Terrence Steele and Johnathan Hankins have happened recently, but in the context of an NFL season they are doing pretty well.

To the surprise of no one, DeMarcus Lawrence will not be kept to the sidelines on Sunday and will play through his injuries. He was limited in practice up until Friday when he was full action with the rest of the team.

Micah Parsons missed practice on Friday for an undisclosed reason, but it was a personal issue and he is cleared to play.

Jayron Kearse’s near injury-scare seems to have passed with the safety participating in practice in a full-capacity on Friday. He will be available.

Still dealing with a concussion suffered last week against the Houston Texans, Jake Ferguson missed practice for the third day in a row and is ruled out for this week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is officially questionable after being limited in practice once again. Dante Fowler was back with the team on Friday after dealing with a personal issue, he is cleared for action.