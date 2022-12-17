The Dallas Cowboys have beaten two out of the four AFC South teams they will face this season, but both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans gave them more trouble than anyone predicted. With the Jacksonville Jaguars up next, all Cowboys fans are hoping Dallas can flip the script against their next AFC South opponent.

In order to do that, though, the Cowboys need to do their best to take advantage of certain matchups this week. Today, we are going to identify and discuss a few of those matchups that you may want to keep a close eye on in Week 15.

CB Kelvin Joseph vs. QB Trevor Lawrence

Kelvin Joseph, without a doubt, has a bullseye on his back. He heads into this Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars as somebody QB Trevor Lawrence will test early and often, no matter which one of the receivers he’s in coverage against. Until Joseph can prove a capable starting-caliber CB, he will be continually tested each week. With more playing time/experience, he’ll hopefully gain the confidence he needs to take the next step in its development. Whether that happens this week or not the remains to be seen.

OT Tyron Smith vs. Jaguars’ defense

It’s sounding more and more as if Tyron Smith will make his 2022 season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15. Whether he’s on some type of pitch count or ends up starting at either left or right tackle, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if he’s a little bit rusty after being out so long due to a hamstring injury. Regardless of how much he plays, it will be interesting to see how he fares against the Jaguars pass rusher’s. The Jaguars have young, talented players, but ones that typically wouldn’t give No. 77 much trouble. If he’s a little rusty, it could be a matchup worth monitoring.

Cowboys’ pass rush vs. Jaguars’ offensive line

The Dallas Cowboys pass rush pulled a disappearing act last week against Houston Texans. This was expected to be a matchup that heavily favored the Cowboys pass rushers, but for whatever reason they couldn’t get things going. This week they take on an underrated Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line that’s only given up 23 QB sacks this season, the fifth-fewest in the league. Despite that, this is a matchup that could still sway in the Cowboys favor if they play the way we know they’re capable of. If not, Trevor Lawrence could have all the time he needs to pick the Cowboys secondary apart.