Cowboys vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It is a strange game for the Dallas Cowboys as they approach playing the Jacksonville Jaguars. A little over a month ago, most would have thought this would be a pretty easy win for Dallas. While not disrespecting the Jaguars, they were just a different team then. And the Cowboys had yet to scrape by at the last minute against a one-win Texans team. That game last week has made a lot of people wonder about the Cowboys heading into the playoff push. And the Jaguars have won three of their last five games. Including a beatdown, on the road, of the Tennessee Titans.

Suddenly, this game has a different feel about it. There is a real sense that if the Cowboys don’t play well, they could lose. That is why the line set by DraftKings Sportsbook is only four points in the Cowboys’ favor. We know the Cowboys are the superior team, but not so much that we can’t conceive of a Jacksonville win.

On offense, it’s really not too complicated for Dallas. Sure they have to work in a new offensive line combination, and they are also integrating some new receivers, but basically they just need to stop turning the ball over. No one knows this more than Dak Prescott who has vowed to clean up his high interception rate.

On defense, while the run defense has been getting better, the pass rush disappeared last week against the Texans. Micah Parsons is in a dry spell for splash plays, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is heating up. Dallas needs to pressure him to protect a suddenly thin cornerback crew.

Here is what you need to know for the game.

Date: Dec 18th, 2022

Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Dallas SiriusXM 111 or 382 and the SXM App | Jacksonville SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App

Streaming: Sling TV

Cowboys record: (10-3)

Jaguars record: (5-8)

Odds: Dallas -4, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 23 - Jaguars 21

Enemy blog: Big Cat Country

