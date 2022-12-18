More thread for the Cowboys and Jaguars game.
This is an open thread for game chat.
In This Stream
Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, 2022 NFL Week 15
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 15 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 15 game day live discussion III
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 15 game day live discussion II
More From Blogging The Boys
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 15 game day live discussion IV
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 15 game day live discussion II
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars 2022 Week 15 game day live discussion
- Cowboys at Jaguars inactives: T.Y. Hilton not ready yet, won’t play today
- Report: Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr. wants guaranteed money this year and next year
- Cowboys vs. Jaguars: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup
Loading comments...