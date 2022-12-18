The Cowboys are inching closer to kickoff against the Jaguars, and a win on the road today would clinch their spot in the playoffs. We now have a better idea of who will be suiting up for the game with the inactives list released.

The biggest, and most surprising, name is T.Y. Hilton, whom the Cowboys brought in last Monday. Reports were that Hilton’s workout with the team was cut short because he looked so good that the team didn’t need to see more. As such, it was widely expected that Hilton would make his Cowboys debut today, albeit in a limited role, but it seems he’ll wait until Christmas Eve against the Eagles.

New Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton won’t make his team debut today vs. Jaguars. He signed Monday. Cowboys’ inactives: TE Jake Ferguson (concussion), Hilton, Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jabril Cox and No. 3 QB Will Grier. pic.twitter.com/GnrZqs2Oc8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 18, 2022

Jake Ferguson is also inactive after suffering a concussion in last week’s game. The rookie tight end had been ruled out previously. Joining him is Jalen Tolbert, Jabril Cox, Will Grier, and Trayvon Mullen, who was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys earlier in the week. None of these names are a surprise at this point, though it’s notable that Tolbert is once again inactive in lieu of James Washington, who made his season debut just last week.

For the Jaguars, the biggest name on their inactive list is rookie edge rusher Travon Walker. The first overall pick in this year’s draft suffered a high ankle sprain last week and was labeled as questionable on Friday. Walker is second on the team in both pressures and sacks, but he won't be playing today.