This is one Cowboy fans will want to forget.

Jacksonville won the overtime coin toss and got the ball first in overtime. They were on the field for 1:12 before the Cowboys defense forced them to punt. The Cowboys took over on offense at their own 20-yard line. On the 4th play of that drive, a pass intended for Noah Brown bounced off of the receiver and landed in the hands of Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins ran the ball 51 yards the other way for a touchdown. That score ended the game and gave Jacksonville the win. JAX 40 – DAL 34. Final Thoughts By the numbers, the Cowboys most impactful players showed up and played well. The Jacksonville Jaguars had been on an upward trend in terms of performance leading into this game, and it showed on the field. Many referred to this as a potential trap game for the Cowboys and expected the defense to make the biggest difference in the outcome. The difference here was just a couple of mistakes and failures to convert that translated to a lack of much needed points on the scoreboard for Dallas. Also of note is that Dallas lost two defensive starters during this game. Linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch (neck) was ruled out early in the second half and defensive tackle Dorance Armstrong (knee) left the game in the third quarter. The Cowboys’ next game will be at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is scheduled for December 24th, 3:25pm CST.

On the off-chance you want to re-live this one, here you go.

Third Quarter The second half began with a flurry of field goals. Jacksonville’s came first with a 33-yarder, but Dallas answered with a pair of its own. An eight-play, 69-yard drive ended with a Brett Maher 24-yard field goal, and then after rookie DaRon Bland recorded his fourth interception of the season, Maher booted a 53-yarder, extending his team record with his ninth of the year from at least 50 yards. The Cowboys were feeling comfortable with a 27-10 advantage. And then, unfortunately, the momentum clearly shifted as the Jaguars erupted for 14 points before the end of the third quarter. The receiver Jones used a double-move to get behind cornerback Kelvin Joseph, hauled in the pass from Lawrence and sprinted 59 yards for the touchdown. But things would go from bad to worse. After Prescott was sacked for eight yards back to the Cowboys’ eight-yard line, the quarterback sailed a pass intended for Dalton Schultz that was corralled by safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned the pick 10 yards to the Dallas 29-yard line. Four snaps later, Lawrence hit Marvin Jones Jr. in the end zone for the touchdown, the Cowboys lead now only three, 27-24.

That is one way to describe it.

For the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field held a very simple goal. Win, and you’re in. And for the first 30 minutes of play, Dallas was well on its way to accomplishing that goal ... before unraveling its way to a 40-34 OT loss. How did it happen in the end? With what coach Mike McCarthy labeled an “unlucky bounce.’’ Dak Prescott’s off-balance pass to Noah Brown got tipped in the air and was picked off by Rayshawn Jenkins, who returned it for a touchdown. ... erasing what had been a commanding first half. “Unlucky bounce’’? Is a failure to catch a pass “unlucky’’? “Unlucky bounce for us, great play by them,’’ McCarthy said.

What is your takeaway from this one?

Kelvin Joseph hurts Cowboys The Cowboys were holding their breath when corner Anthony Brown was lost for the season, meaning the job was turned over to Kelvin Joseph. You saw why in this game. Joseph bit on a stop-and-go that resulted in a 59-yard touchdown to Zay Jones. On the Jaguars’ next possession, Jones came back and burned Joseph again on a crossing pattern at the end zone for a 10-yard score. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had seen enough. Joseph was on the sidelines the next time the defense took the field, replaced by Nahshon Wright. Tyron Smith debuts at right tackle Tyron Smith has been a Pro Bowl fixture at left tackle for the better part of a decade. But after missing the first 13 games of this season, he finds himself at another spot. Smith started at right tackle against Jacksonville. It was the first time he took the field there in a Cowboys uniform since New Year’s Day during his rookie season in 2012. Smith has missed 33 games over the last three seasons. He was on a pitch count in this one, playing the first three possessions of the game and the first of the fourth quarter. Veteran Jason Peters took his spot when he was out.

The loss was a group effort, but certain stars still shined.

1. Jayron Kearse The competitor in Trevor Lawrence believed there were even more yards to gain after he’d spun out of a sack around midfield and sprinted towards the glowing green “field goal range” line with all three timeouts remaining. The shoulder of Jayron Kearse felt differently. With Lawrence midway through disintegrating the defense on what felt like a disheartening final stand, Kearse jarred the football loose after one final ill-advised juke left the QB vulnerable to a big hit. After so many spectacular moves, Lawrence spun into contact, and Kearse was ready to deliver the wood. A little bit of fumble luck later, and the ball belonged to the Cowboys once again.

Updates to come.

Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, Patrik Walker reports. Vander Esch departed Sunday’s contest versus Jacksonville during the first quarter with a neck injury, and it’s since been revealed that he won’t return to action for the rest of the afternoon. Damone Clark is now in line for additional linebacker snaps alongside Anthony Barr and Micah Parsons.

