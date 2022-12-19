There is just one game left in Week 15 of the NFL calendar, and that is the Los Angeles Rams visiting the Green Bay Packers. Two high-profile franchises that have fallen on hard times this season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Packers as 7-point favorites for this Monday Night Football matchup.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games with Tallysight. Our picks and a quick explanation of them are below.

Dave Halprin - The Rams are just too beat up to really compete this season. The Packers are at home, they still have Aaron Rodgers, take them in a pretty sizable win.

RJ Ochoa - The Rams pulled off an incredible comeback last week against the Las Vegas Raiders and while that was nice they remain a very bad football team. The Packers are hardly any better, but they certainly are more reliable in the overall. Green Bay has the faintest of playoff hopes and it is very unlike Aaron Rodgers to ignore that, although this season has obviously been very different. Give me the Packers.

Matt Holleran - When you looked at the 2022 regular season schedule, this Week 15 primetime matchup between the Rams and Packers looked like one of the best games of the year. Unfortunately, we got the exact opposite. Both the Rams and Packers are not going to the postseason, so this MNF matchup does not carry much meaning. The Packers aren’t a good team, but they are better than this version of the Rams. Aaron Rodgers will play well enough at home to get the win. I’m taking the Packers.

David Howman - Neither of these teams are playing for much at this point other than a little respect. I really have no idea what will happen but I’m betting on Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau in December because that’s a tough place to win, especially coming all the way from LA.

Tom Ryle - There is plenty of logic that says this is a game to pick the Packers, but the NFL has been laughing at logic quite a bit recently. For some reason, I think this is going to be another game that doesn’t go the way you would expect. It’s totally illogical, but I am picking the Rams to pull off a bit of an upset.

Brian Martin - The LA Rams are just a bad football team this year and the Green Bay Packers aren’t much better. The Packers however are not only the healthier team heading into this MNF matchup, but also have the ability to ground and pound the Aaron Donald-less Rams defense into submission. Give me the Packers by two scores.