With just six games left in the regular season, the Dallas Cowboys are looking very much like a Super Bowl contender as they currently possess an 8-3 record. As dominant as the franchise has been this year, there has been plenty of chatter regarding a potential move to bring in one of the more electric players in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has certainly been riddled by the injury bug in recent years, but when healthy he is a game-breaker. It is very rare to see a player of his caliber and his age be on the market this late into the season, but due to his most recent injury occurring during the Super Bowl, that is why he is available at this very moment. The Cowboys are one of three teams that Beckham has zeroed in on. The others are the Buffalo Bills, and a potential reunion with the New York Giants.

Another name who was acquired by the Cowboys during this past offseason also plays the same position as Odell Beckham Jr., and his name is James Washington.

Washington, isn’t the same caliber player as Beckham, but he has been serviceable when given the opportunity. He is also only 26 years old, has less wear and tear, and hasn’t been injured nearly as often as Beckham. Unfortunately for Washington, he did catch the injury bug as he broke his foot in training camp and has been working his way back since.

Interestingly enough, both Beckham and Washington stand 5 feet 11 inches tall, but Washington is the bigger player weight-wise as he is listed at 213 pounds whereas his counterpart weighs 15 pounds less. Beckham is the better athlete of the two as his 40 time is closer to 4.4 and Washington’s is just over 4.5. As we all know, Beckham’s pedigree is top notch as he was drafted 12th overall in 2014. Many have forgotten the quality pedigree that James Washington has as he was a second-round pick in 2018.

Believe it or not, James Washington’s college career was much more prolific than Odell Beckham Jr’s. Granted, Beckham was only in college for three years whereas Washington was a four-year player. There is one piece of information from college that is interesting, in Washington’s senior year at Oklahoma State he caught 13 touchdown passes. In Beckham’s three years at LSU he had just 12 touchdowns total. Sure, college numbers don’t equate to automatic success in the pros, but the talent has always been there for Washington and maybe a fresh coat of paint after departing Pittsburgh to Dallas was just what he needed to show the world the kind of talent he possesses.

At this very moment, the Cowboys have five wideouts on the active roster: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin. The first three names listed see the most action whereas Tolbert doesn’t see many snaps and Turpin is primarily a return specialist. As you can see, the depth at wide receiver is pretty shallow and in need of some assistance. The Cowboys have disguised this issue to a pretty decent degree due to the quality depth at tight end, as well as getting running back Tony Pollard involved in the passing game.

Currently, Pollard is fifth on the team in targets which is pretty interesting considering the position he plays on offense. This is just another example of how important Pollard is for Dallas. Speaking of targets, the discrepancy from first to second on the team is a whopping 58. In case you were wondering, first is Lamb and second is tight end Dalton Schultz. Considering how high the target discrepancy is, it’s just more proof that help is needed in the wide receiver room.

It is going to be quite interesting to see how the organization handles the wide receiver situation. One thing for sure is that help is absolutely needed in order for the Cowboys to take things to the next level. This team as currently assembled is arguably one of most complete teams Dallas has had in awhile, and bringing some reinforcements at wide out could be the catalyst in taking this team to the top of the food chain.

The Cowboys could get back James Washington and win the Odell Beckham Jr., sweepstakes. Having a wide receiver group (in no particular order) that features on game day: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Odell Beckham Jr., James Washington, and Noah Brown would be quite formidable and the best case scenario heading to the post season. You’ll notice that KaVontae Turpin wasn’t listed among this group, and just like C.J. Goodwin, he is a specialist. Jalen Tolbert would be inactive or they could try and slip him back to the practice squad.

A wide receiver room that features those five players is the best case scenario, and pairing it up with what the offense already has would make this offense one of the better units in the league. Combine that with the elite defense, and quality special teams unit, and this Cowboys squad will be a tough out in the postseason.