Looking at this team’s schedule heading into the season, there seemed to be stretches of perceived difficulty as well as some spots where the Cowboys may be able to go on a run. The Cowboys just survived one of their tough stretches with three games in 12 days by going 2-1 versus two high-quality opponents and one old-time nemesis, and that very well could have been a clean sweep if the Cowboys did not continuously hurt themselves versus the Packers.

The Cowboys now head into December with a schedule, that on paper, looks very favorable for the team, and some would argue anything short of a 3-0 run here would simply be a letdown. First up is the Indianapolis Colts on a Sunday night where these two teams are headed in two completely different directions. The Colts have a lot of questions that need answers and this is a game the Cowboys should find a way to come out and dominate from start to finish.

Week 13 underrated star

Malik Hooker

Malik Hooker has been one of the quality free agent signings Dan Quinn and company have brought in over the last couple years. The talented safety from Ohio State was a first-round pick and has never been short on talent, but his problem had been staying on the field due to injury. So far so good on that front since joining the Dallas Cowboys as Hooker has only missed three games since joining the team last year. He has appeared in 10 of their 11 games this season, starting five of them, with one interception, 41 tackles and a tackle for loss. Hooker has been a bright spot for this Cowboys secondary and has helped to round out this safety room quite nicely, helping it to be one of the most stable groups on the roster.

"I love Dallas" ⭐️



Malik Hooker talks about his transition to the team, & how quickly Dallas felt like home. #DallasCowboys | @Albertsons | @TomThumb_Stores pic.twitter.com/w3XYhE0v6j — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 29, 2022

Beyond his availability is his actual ability and internal motivation that makes him this week’s underrated star. Hooker will face his former team for the first time on Sunday. A team that selected him in the first round and ultimately let him go that allowed for him to sign with the Cowboys last season. There is no reason to believe there is animosity or bad blood between Hooker and his old club, but you know like any competitor, he will look to come out and leave his mark on this game and remind them of what they are missing.

Look for Hooker to get the nod as a captain this week, while also having an increased impact on the field Sunday. We’ve seen emotion and motivation, and what it can do for a team or person, and the Cowboys know how to get the most out of their players. This week lends itself to that situation quite nicely for Malik Hooker.