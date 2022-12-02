Cowboys vs. Colts: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup

Week 13 is here. After a nice win on Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) host the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) this week on Sunday night. The Colts have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this season, leading the Cowboys to be favored by an impressive 10 points in this game.

Before the Cowboys and Colts square off in primetime, here are three bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup.

1) Dallas’ pass rush steals the show, sacking Matt Ryan six times

It’s no secret that the Colts' offensive line has been one of the worst units in football this season. The Colts are the most-sacked team in the NFL, allowing 43 sacks. The Cowboys, who are the least-sacked team, have allowed just 14. Indianapolis has allowed their quarterback to be sacked three or more times in eight of their 12 games. Dallas’ defense has recorded three or more sacks in a game eight times this season. You can see where this is going.

The Cowboys’ pass rushers are going to have a field day on Sunday night. Matt Ryan ends up running for his life all night long, as Dallas’ defense records six sacks and dominates the game from the opening snap.

2) CeeDee Lamb stays hot, going over 150 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns

Since Dak Prescott’s return in Week 7, CeeDee Lamb has been playing like a true number-one wide receiver. Over that five-game span, Lamb has caught 31 passes for 448 yards, an average of 14.45 Y/R, and scored three touchdowns. Lamb currently has the second-most receiving yards in the NFC and sixth-most in the entire league, and Pro Football Focus has him graded as the eighth-best receiver in all of football.

We’ve seen Lamb really show up big in two of Dallas’ last three games against the Packers and Giants. That trend will continue this Sunday against the Colts. The Colts have struggled to slow down true A-caliber receivers this season. Here are what Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin, and A.J. Brown were able to do against Indy’s secondary.

Davante Adams = 9 receptions, 126 yards, 1 TD

Terry McLaurin = 6 receptions, 113 yards

A.J. Brown = 5 receptions, 60 yards

The Colts will be without their top slot corner Kenny Moore on Sunday, giving Lamb an even better chance of putting together an excellent performance. CeeDee Lamb stays hot, putting together his best game of the season, going over 150 receiving yards and finding the endzone twice.

3) A Cowboy scores their first touchdown of the season

It may be KaVontae Turpin, or it may be Jalen Tolbert, but one Cowboy who has not scored a touchdown this season is going to score for the first time on Sunday night.

With the strength of Dallas’ pass rush and the Colts’ struggling offensive line, there’s a good chance this game will not be close. If that’s the case, this game could be a nice time to get guys like Tolbert and Turpin some snaps on offense.

It may be a defensive touchdown, or it may come on special teams, but we’re going to see someone on Dallas’ side record their first touchdown of the season on Sunday night.