The Cowboys were blessed with good news on Friday as Trevon Diggs told reporters that he is feeling much better and believes he will be over his illness enough to play this weekend. He is officially listed as questionable but most signs are indicating toward him playing as long as he doesn’t have a setback.

Trevon Diggs (illness) says he’s feeling a lot better. He expects to play Sunday night https://t.co/lZ51PeG98Q — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 2, 2022

DeMarcus Lawrence is good to go and appears to be playing through his foot and knee ailments against the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony Barr is questionable and could have his return pushed back yet another week, with the staff likely thinking that there isn't a need to rush him back unless he is 100% ready to go.

Terence Steele is dealing with personal issues but was estimated to be a full participant at Friday’s walkthrough, with no official designation on the injury chart. Mike McCarthy shared prayers for him and his family.

Cowboys RT Terence Steele is dealing with a personal issue. He won’t practice today. Mike McCarthy said Steele is where he needs to be right now, adding that their thoughts and prayers are with Steele and his family — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 2, 2022

There is still some uncertainty surrounding Michael Gallup’s playing status, but he is questionable with a chance to be upgraded on game day if he gets healthy enough.

Jayron Kearse was still limited in practice on Friday with a shoulder injury and will also be a game-time decision for the Dallas staff.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna was limited in practice on Friday and is questionable as well.