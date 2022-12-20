Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 2022 NFL Week 16

At long last we have arrived at the week of Christmas which means that the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off for the second time this season.

It will be on Christmas Eve when the Cowboys and Eagles meet at AT&T Stadium, and given the bitter rivalry between these two teams it will surely be a lot of fun. Truth be told though this week’s matchup has taken a bit of a hit in the energy department what with both Dallas and Philadelphia somewhat entrenched in their playoff positioning. It seems more certain than not that the Eagles will win the NFC East and take the top seed in the NFC while the Cowboys will be the top Wild Card in the conference.

Of course, this week’s game has also taken a turn with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ reported shoulder sprain that has made him “uncertain” for the contest. Neither team really needs this game although the Cowboys technically could wind up winning the division if they win out and Philly loses out.

Importantly this will be the first time this season that the Cowboys will play Philly with Dak Prescott under center as it was Cooper Rush who played quarterback during the Week 6 matchup. CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and all of their friends will look to put up a ton of points for the likes of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, and co. to defend.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Spotify.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.