Cowboys vs Eagles injury report (Tuesday): Jalen Hurts misses practice, ‘uncertain’ to play Saturday

The latest update on injuries for the Cowboys and Eagles game. 

By LP Cruz
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite squandering a 17-point lead to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars , the Dallas Cowboys still managed to secure a playoff spot. In even better news, they’ll be (playing at) home for the holidays this Saturday on Christmas Eve against the division leading Philadelphia Eagles, who appear to be missing a key piece.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play this week after sustaining a shoulder injury and did not practice on Tuesday, nor did his backup Gardner Minshew, who was excused for personal reasons. Safety Reed Blankenship practiced in full after dealing with a knee injury while fellow safety K’Von Wallace did not.

For the Cowboys, Jake Ferguson returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion. Also Leighton Vander Esch, who left the game against the Jaguars with a neck stinger, was absent from practice and unlikely to play this week.

The Cowboys brought back a linebacker to the practice squad, which also could be confirmation of Vander Esch’s status this week.

Additionally, Micah Parsons did not practice because of illness. Meanwhile, Jayron Kearse, Demarcus Lawrence, and Dorance Armstrong were all limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

