Despite squandering a 17-point lead to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars , the Dallas Cowboys still managed to secure a playoff spot. In even better news, they’ll be (playing at) home for the holidays this Saturday on Christmas Eve against the division leading Philadelphia Eagles, who appear to be missing a key piece.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play this week after sustaining a shoulder injury and did not practice on Tuesday, nor did his backup Gardner Minshew, who was excused for personal reasons. Safety Reed Blankenship practiced in full after dealing with a knee injury while fellow safety K’Von Wallace did not.

#Cowboys first injury report vs #Eagles:



Micah Parsons DNP with illness.



LVE DNP as expected this week.



Jake Ferguson returned to practice, progress in attempt to clear concussion protocol.



For #Eagles:



Jalen Hurts absent on Wednesday with shoulder strain. pic.twitter.com/tam8TlYgcI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 20, 2022

For the Cowboys, Jake Ferguson returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing last Sunday’s game with a concussion. Also Leighton Vander Esch, who left the game against the Jaguars with a neck stinger, was absent from practice and unlikely to play this week.

The Cowboys brought back a linebacker to the practice squad, which also could be confirmation of Vander Esch’s status this week.

Cowboys re-signed LB Malik Jefferson to the practice squad. TE Seth Green released from it in a corresponding move. A chance Green rejoins team at a later time. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 20, 2022

Additionally, Micah Parsons did not practice because of illness. Meanwhile, Jayron Kearse, Demarcus Lawrence, and Dorance Armstrong were all limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.