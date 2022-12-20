There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys are really testing the fanbase’s belief in them as legit contenders for the Super Bowl. A few weeks ago, that wouldn’t have been the case, but the great escape from the Houston Texans followed by the overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has really changed things.

Not to mention a defense that is trending in the wrong direction, the injuries that are piling up, and the problems with turning the ball over have all dented the armor of what was once a stout team.

So how badly have they damaged your belief? We got a couple of questions to gauge where you are with the Cowboys as of this moment. Hit the poll and we’ll post the results later this week.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country.

