Eagles File

2021 Record: 9-8 (Lost in the Wild Card round) 13-1 in 2022.

Last Meeting: 10/16/2022 (26-17 Eagles win)

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (20-9 as a head coach)

Key Additions: LB Haasan Reddick, WR A.J. Brown, CB James Bradberry, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Key Departures: LB Alex Singleton, S Rodney McLeod

2021 Overview

By now we all are well aware of the Philadelphia Eagles and their 2021 season, but what is important is the here and now, and the reality of the situation is this year’s version of the Philadelphia Eagles look to be the team to beat in the NFL at this time. As tough as that is to swallow for Cowboys Nation, the Eagles have gotten to Christmas Eve with only one loss, and while we may be able to pick holes in this team as a rival, the old adage goes “you are what your record is” and right now, the Eagles are on top of the league.

As we approach the holiday the ramifications and shine of this game has dimmed a little bit with the Cowboys loss against the Jaguars, and the report of Jalen Hurts injuring his throwing shoulder and most likely set to miss this week’s contest. However, it is still the Cowboys and the Eagles and this game absolutely has importance as it pertains to playoff seeding, and frankly, wanting to see the Cowboys put together a quality four quarters of football. All eyes will be on a very interesting NFC matchup on Saturday.

Player to watch… Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew is an interesting wrinkle in the latest chapter of this heated rivalry. First time around it was Cooper Rush for the Cowboys, and this go around it looks to be Minshew returning the favor on the other side on Saturday afternoon. Stepping in for a MVP candidate on a national holiday versus your biggest rival is a tall task for any one, but that is Minshew’s reality this weekend. The Eagles will not have any empathy from the Cowboys and they will surely attack this game with the same urgency and focus regardless of who is under center.

A lot of questions will be answered on Saturday for this Eagles team. Micah Parsons mentioned the roster the Eagles have built around their quarterback when talking about Hurts and his MVP worthiness, and this week will go a long way in giving some clues to if what Parsons said had some validity or not. Look for the Cowboys to try and challenge Minshew early as putting the game in his hand may be their best chance for success with little playing time and preparation for the game being a factor on a shorter week.

Don’t forget about… AJ Brown

A.J. Brown was the best addition the Eagles made this offseason and has been one of the league’s best wide receivers in the NFL this season. The first meeting between the Cowboys and Eagles, Brown amassed five receptions 67 yards and one touchdown. While those numbers aren’t jaw-dropping, Brown has game-breaking ability and the Cowboys will need to be very aware of his whereabouts on Saturday and do their best to not let him take over the game regardless of who is in at quarterback.

Brown is a tough player to forget about. He may well be one of the team’s focal points with the season he is having, especially with the issues at cornerback and the importance of controlling the passing game on Saturday and going forward into the season. Look for the Cowboys to build around limiting Brown from taking over the game on Saturday.