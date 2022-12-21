After several weeks of close calls against very beatable teams, the Cowboys finally got burned in overtime, losing to the Jaguars. While they clinched a playoff spot later that night, the Cowboys’ odds of winning the NFC East are now extremely low, regardless of whether or not they beat the Gardner Minshew-led Eagles on Christmas Eve.

That means the Cowboys are very, very likely to play on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. So, how good of a team are they? Can they win on the road in the playoffs? Analytics won’t necessarily answer that, but it can offer a good idea of what this team is right now, especially in the wake of the Jaguars loss. So let’s dig in.

Cowboys Efficiency at a Glance DVOA DVOA Rank DVOA Rank Previous Week Weighted DVOA Weighted DVOA Rank DVOA DVOA Rank DVOA Rank Previous Week Weighted DVOA Weighted DVOA Rank Offense 4.7% 15th 15th 11.0% 15th Defense -13.9% 3rd 1st -11.5% 5th Special Teams 3.0% 6th 7th 3.0% 8th Overall 21.5% 4th 4th 21.2% 4th

All things considered, fourth in the league as a team is pretty good. In fact, it’s exactly where the Cowboys stood a week ago, suggesting the Jaguars game didn’t really change much in terms of the team’s efficiency. Dallas is also fourth in weighted DVOA, which offers a better measure of how well they’ve been playing most recently. In short, this team is still just as good as they were a week ago, though you’d be forgiven for feeling down on them.

The EPA-based team tiers offer a similar assessment, placing Dallas among the six-team upper echelon of the NFL. As you can see, virtually the entire NFL is mired in mediocrity right now, and has been all season. The Cowboys may not be the best team in the NFL, but they are certainly among the best.

Offense

Cowboys Offensive Efficiency Grade Rank Grade Rank Offensive DVOA 4.7% 15th Pass DVOA 11.0% 15th Run DVOA 8.1% 5th

There’s been a strange shaping of narrative around this Cowboys offense despite putting up an impressive 34 points on Sunday (keep in mind the league average is 22 points). Dallas remains 15th in offensive DVOA, largely because of two interceptions, but this unit remains at a high level.

In Week 15 alone, the Cowboys were 10th in EPA/play and third in offensive success rate. On the year, they’re seventh in EPA/play and fourth since Dak Prescott returned from injury. There are some very legitimate qualms about Kellen Moore’s play-calling on that final possession of regulation, but the offense is performing at a fairly high rate. Just like last week, the only real way to meaningfully improve is to cut down on all the turnovers.

Dak Prescott’s Efficiency Grade Rank Grade Rank QBR 54.8 16th EPA/play 0.195 6th CPOE 1.5 8th DVOA 9.8% 11th DYAR 406 15th

Speaking of turnovers, Prescott now has more interceptions than he did last year despite seven fewer games. A handful of these interceptions, such as the pick-six that ended the game on Sunday, are very clearly not his fault, and even more are at least debatable on who’s to blame. In fact, Prescott leads the league in interceptions that weren’t his fault.

Another fun fact:



Dak Prescott is tied for the most INTs (6) on plays that weren't deemed turnover-worthy plays (meaning they weren't his fault) by PFF. #Cowboys — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 20, 2022

Still, turnovers are efficiency killers, and that’s reflected in his metrics. Those interceptions are really the only thing holding him back: when discounting turnovers for all quarterbacks, Prescott is second in EPA/play and third in CPOE. In other words, he’s playing some phenomenal football but also happens to be turning it over a lot, regardless of whether it’s his fault.

Cowboys Offensive Line Efficiency Grade Rank Grade Rank Adjusted Line Yards 4.68 8th RB Yards 4.76 9th Adjusted Sack Rate 4.8% 4th Pass Block Win Rate 49% 29th Run Block Win Rate 74% 4th

The Cowboys offensive line went through some changes this week, with Tyron Smith rotating in with Jason Peters at right tackle to replace the injured Terence Steele. Smith looked good for a player whose hamstring was torn off the bone a few months ago, but it’s clear he’s still ramping up to the guy Cowboys fans are used to.

On the other side of the line, Tyler Smith remained at left tackle but had a rough day. He accounted for five of the Cowboys’ 11 total pressures on the day and allowed two of the three sacks Prescott took on the day. Dallas seems intent on the veteran Smith playing at right tackle, but if they can figure out a way to get him back to the left side and move the rookie to guard, it would be prudent to further boosting this team’s pass protection unit.

Defense

Cowboys Defensive Efficiency Grade Rank Grade Rank Defensive DVOA -13.9% 3rd Pass Defense DVOA -14.8% 4th Run Defense DVOA -12.7% 10th Pass Rush Win Rate 53% 2nd Run Stop Win Rate 28% 25th

There is some legitimate concern to be had for this Dallas defense now. When your offense scores 34 points in a game, that should be a win every time. The Cowboys struggled defensively for the second straight week, and their run defense was notably poor after losing both Johnathan Hankins and Leighton Vander Esch. Hankins won’t return until the postseason, and Vander Esch is expected to return before then, but playing any stretch of games without those two will be tough sledding against the run.

One thing that did not go poorly for the defense, despite what some may have heard, is their pass rush. Dallas is still second in pass rush win rate and Micah Parsons is tied for the lead in that category as well. In fact, the Cowboys’ 28 pressures against Jacksonville marked the most they’ve had in one game since Week 5 this year; additionally, Parsons’ 12 pressures were the most he’s had in one game his whole career. The pass rush was definitely there, but it’s hard to turn pressures to sacks against a quarterback with the third fastest time to throw in the NFL (Trevor Lawrence).

Cowboys Pass Coverage Targets Completions Completion Rate Passer Rating Allowed ADOT When Targeted Air Yards Allowed Yards After Catch Targets Completions Completion Rate Passer Rating Allowed ADOT When Targeted Air Yards Allowed Yards After Catch Trevon Diggs 75 50 66.7% 86.9 9.9 310 277 Anthony Brown 86 46 53.5% 90.7 11.8 412 177 Kelvin Joseph 18 12 66.7% 147.9 14.0 184 35 Nahshon Wright 8 3 37.5% 49.5 8.3 15 16 Jourdan Lewis 26 19 73.1% 74.2 6.2 51 119 DaRon Bland 46 35 76.1% 80.4 6.6 148 177 Jayron Kearse 31 23 74.2% 95.8 5.0 116 121 Malik Hooker 21 17 81.0% 97.1 8.8 119 74 Donovan Wilson 33 19 57.6% 75.8 9.2 75 69 Israel Mukuamu 10 7 70.0% 74.6 8.0 16 33 Micah Parsons 11 9 81.8% 128.0 0.5 -9 91 Leighton Vander Esch 30 24 80.0% 96.4 3.9 87 127 Anthony Barr 20 16 80.0% 94.8 5.0 70 65 Damone Clark 12 10 83.3 97.2 1.6 11 77

The rate at which Lawrence gets the ball out was one part of the reason the Cowboys managed just one sack despite a great performance rushing the passer. The other had to do with the issues Dallas is experiencing on the back end, namely Kelvin Joseph. Needless to say, Joseph had a miserable day against the Jaguars and was benched after giving up his second touchdown in as many drives.

Nahshon Wright replaced Joseph and played well, giving up just one catch on three targets; the lone reception also had to be reviewed by officials to ensure it was completed, which it was. Wright hasn’t seen the kind of workload Joseph has this year - most of his targets have come in garbage time of blowout wins - but Wright has performed significantly better than Joseph, who’s struggled mightily since taking over for Anthony Brown. Dan Quinn suggested there would be an open competition for the spot this week, but one thing is clear: replacing Brown is proving much harder than anyone anticipated.