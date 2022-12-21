After speaking out publicly in one of the most outspoken free agency attempts by the Cowboys, Jerry Jones is now pessimistic on signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism that Beckham will be added to the team during the 2022 season. “That time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, so every day diminishes our chances of going forward,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Beckham has visited the Cowboys, Bills, and Giants. He apparently wanted to leverage potentially playing in the postseason into a longer-term deal. That hasn’t worked. He’s likely at this point to wait until 2023 to sign. The question becomes whether he’ll be happy with the offers he gets then — and whether he’ll accept one of them or continue to wait.

Jalen Hurts just very well may play against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears, yet wouldn’t rule the league MVP candidate out for this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts had X-rays on the shoulder Monday, and based on results, Sirianni says the team doesn’t view the injury to be “long term.” “He is attacking his rehab,” Sirianni said on SportsRadio 94WIP Tuesday. “We’ll see what happens this week.” The Eagles would go with Gardner Minshew if Hurts can’t play against the Cowboys, needing just one win in the final three games to clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Minshew started one game in place of Hurts last season, completing 20-of-25 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 133.7 rating. He also started the Eagles’ Week 18 finale against the Cowboys, but Philadelphia had a playoff spot clinched and rested its starters

Newest Cowboys addition T.Y. Hilton is confident in his abilities and what he is going to bring.

T.Y. Hilton landed in North Texas on Monday of last week, signing with the Dallas Cowboys just ahead of their preparation for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But while he impressed in his ability to quickly pick up most of the playbook, and also his continued ability to run routes and put his speed on display, the four-time Pro Bowler didn’t debut in Week 14. The decision ultimately went down to the wire, but the Cowboys coaching staff notified Hilton just ahead of game time — when they submitted the list of inactives 90 minutes prior — that he’d be held out of the contest with an eye on likely making his 2022 debut against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. And though that decision remains unofficial as well, for now, Hilton is raring to go. “Right now, I feel good,” said Hilton on Tuesday. “I got the offense down pat. I’ve been studying 10 hours a day, so I got that down. I feel good.”

Leighton Vander Esch seems to have avoided a major injury to his neck.

As playoff-bound teams trudge through December, they need all the help they can get. While some players injured early in the season have hopes for a late return, players injured now could influence the team’s trajectory, as well as its playoff seeding. Fortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they’ll be getting a defensive boost in the near future, thanks to an updated injury diagnosis for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Vander Esch exited in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a possible neck injury was initially cited as the cause. However, as Rapoport affirmed, medical scans conclude that the issue is in his shoulder rather than his neck, assuring Cowboys fans that this development is “overall good news.”

After having a big game, Noah Brown took accountability for his game-ending drop last Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense did enough to beat the Jaguars on Sunday. With CeeDee Lamb carrying the receiver room amidst another no-show Michael Gallup, fan favorite Noah Brown stepped up as Dak Prescott’s No. 2 outlet. An unsung hero as a blocker in the running game and passing game, Brown’s number was called nine times against Jacksonville, the most of any Cowboys receiver. He turned the expanded role into six catches for 49 yards and two scores. Both scores swung momentum heavily in Dallas’ favor. Unfortunately, Brown’s heroics were papered over after his drop in overtime bounced in the air and landed in the welcoming arms of Rayshawn Jenkins, who took it 51 yards to the house for the walk-off touchdown. It’s an awful ending to what had been a great performance from Brown, and the receiver — clearly shaken up after his game-ending blunder — took accountability for the drop on Instagram after declining to speak to the media.

