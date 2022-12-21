The level of concern surrounding Micah Parson’s status for Christmas Eve is increasing as he was held out of practice on Wednesday with an illness for the second consecutive day.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons will be away from the team facility today because of illness. A second straight day. “It’s going around,” coach Mike McCarthy said. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 21, 2022

Leighton Vander Esch has been active for every game until to this point of the season, but may miss the next few weeks with a right shoulder stinger suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was initial fear that Vander Esch re-injured his neck that he had to undergo surgery for in 2019, but an MRI alleviated those fears and this injury seems to be unrelated.

The MRI on #Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch actually revealed a right shoulder stinger, not a neck injury, source said. While he did have a neck issue a years ago, the MRI and CT scan cleared it and this issue is unrelated. He’s still sore and may miss time, but overall good news — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is seeing progress with his concussion symptoms and could see a return to the field this weekend. If he can't go on Saturday, it’s safe to assume that he’ll back in the lineup forWeek 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

An update on Jake Ferguson from Mike McCarthy: "He’s getting close. He hasn't been thru the final stage yet but looks good" and is "back to his quirky self."



Mike says he's going to participate in today's practice but isn't sure how much right now. #Cowboys — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) December 21, 2022

DeMarcus Lawrence was limited once again in practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. The Pro Bowler has yet to attend a full week of practice in full capacity since Week 10, but we can assume that he’ll be laced up in playing gear come Saturday night.

No changes to #Cowboys second injury report vs. Eagles: pic.twitter.com/BY4Dp1kRVa — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 21, 2022

Dorance Armstrong was limited in practice on Wednesday, as was wide receiver Noah Brown and safety Jayron Kearse. In total, Dallas has five defensive players who either haven't practiced in a full capacity this week or are ruled out of this weekend’s game entirely.

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts missed practice again today.