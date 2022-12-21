 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys vs. Eagles injury report (Wednesday): Parsons misses practice again with illness

The latest Cowboys’ injury news leading up to the holiday season.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The level of concern surrounding Micah Parson’s status for Christmas Eve is increasing as he was held out of practice on Wednesday with an illness for the second consecutive day.

Leighton Vander Esch has been active for every game until to this point of the season, but may miss the next few weeks with a right shoulder stinger suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There was initial fear that Vander Esch re-injured his neck that he had to undergo surgery for in 2019, but an MRI alleviated those fears and this injury seems to be unrelated.

Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson is seeing progress with his concussion symptoms and could see a return to the field this weekend. If he can't go on Saturday, it’s safe to assume that he’ll back in the lineup forWeek 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

DeMarcus Lawrence was limited once again in practice on Wednesday with a foot injury. The Pro Bowler has yet to attend a full week of practice in full capacity since Week 10, but we can assume that he’ll be laced up in playing gear come Saturday night.

Dorance Armstrong was limited in practice on Wednesday, as was wide receiver Noah Brown and safety Jayron Kearse. In total, Dallas has five defensive players who either haven't practiced in a full capacity this week or are ruled out of this weekend’s game entirely.

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts missed practice again today.

