There are three weeks left until the regular season which means we have reached the time of year where various awards around the NFL are starting to be handed out. On Wednesday evening the league announced which players made this year’s Pro Bowl rosters and the Cowboys are tied for the second-most with seven.

The following @dallascowboys players earned a 2023 Pro Bowl selection:



Zack Martin, G (8th selection)*

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE (3rd)

Trevon Diggs, CB (2nd)*

CeeDee Lamb, WR (2nd)

Micah Parsons, LB (2nd)*

Tony Pollard, RB (1st)

KaVontae Turpin, Return Specialist (1st)*



*starter — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 22, 2022

The list includes Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard, and KaVontae Turpin as a return specialist. It is the first Pro Bowl selection for both Pollard and Turpin.

On top of having seven selections, the Cowboys also have four starters: Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and KaVontae Turpin. That gives Dallas one starter on each side of the ball.

The Kansas City Chiefs also had seven Pro Bowl players on their roster, but both they and the Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles who lead the league with eight. That means that Saturday’s Christmas Eve game will feature 15 players between the Cowboys and Eagles who were named the NFC roster as far as the Pro Bowl is concerned.

This year the traditional Pro Bowl is being replaced by the Pro Bowl Games which is not a full-fledged football game but rather some fun activities to show off the players and their athleticism. Still, though, being named to the roster is a notable achievement.

Congratulations to the seven Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl players!