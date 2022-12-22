To say last week was a disappointment would be an understatement. To have a 27-10 lead and find a way to lose a game in overtime to an inferior opponent is nightmare fuel for this fan base. Unfortunately it wasn’t a bad dream. insread it is our reality. With little time to dwell on it the Dallas Cowboys will look to turn the page and square off against the leagues best and the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve in an interesting matchup that may see another backup quarterback play a role.

There has been a lot of talk about this game for months with many thinking it could be for the division crown. While the Cowboys loss to the Jaguars and the report of Jalen Hurts poised to miss this week has taken some of the juice out of the matchup, there is still plenty at stake for two of the top teams in the NFC. A win secures the division crown for the Eagles and for Dallas a win keeps all options on the table as far as playoff seeding goes. One things for sure, both teams are playoff bound but Saturday afternoon will give us more than enough to digest over the next couple weeks.

Week 16 underrated star

T.Y. Hilton

Many thought T.Y. Hilton was going to see his first action as a Cowboy last week, and while that did not come true, all indications are that it’s all systems go for Hilton this week against the Eagles. That is big news for a Cowboys team that can use his services. Hilton, by all estimations, looks ready to go. As a veteran usually does, Hilton has reportedly picked up the offense quickly and stepped in smoothly with his other teammates since his arrival. That is a very good thing for this Cowboys offense who has been dying for a deep threat to emerge from the wide receiver room and has not been shy about looking elsewhere to find it. No one has stepped up internally so the Cowboys brought us our week 16 underrated star off free agency. Hilton has a chance to step in and really make his mark with hopes to be a late-season addition that propels the Cowboys forward in the playoffs.

WR TY Hilton expecting to make his #Cowboys debut vs, #Eagles. His family flew to DFW today for game and holidays.



Despite being 33, Hilton said, “I can still run, so if you think you’re just gonna come up there and play press man-to-man and not get ran by, then you’re crazy.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 20, 2022

Hilton in his prime was a quality route runner and a blazing fast receiver that possessed the ability to stretch the field and blow past secondaries with ease. The Cowboys hope he still has a little of that left in the tank as he will seemingly step in and take some wide receiver three snaps from the likes of Noah Brown and James Washington to add more juice to the unit. Brown has been admirable in his play this year, but the Cowboys recognized they needed to upgrade the spot if they truly want to go places in the playoffs and a player like Hilton has the ability to do so. He doesn’t need to be his old self, he just needs to show shades of it and the Cowboys will be a much more explosive offense heading into the playoffs.