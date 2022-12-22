The second meeting between division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, is shaping up to be a matchup not much different than the first time we saw these two teams played. This time however the script looks as if it will be flipped, meaning the Eagles will be playing with a backup quarterback instead of the Cowboys.

As things stand right now, all signs are pointing to Jalen Hurts missing this Week 16 matchup with a shoulder injury. The last time these two teams squared off against one another it was Dallas’ starting QB Dak Prescott who was sidelined.

The key to winning this head-to-head NFC East battle this week, like every week, is to exploit and take advantage of certain matchups that will help sway the game in the Cowboys favor. Today, we’re going to identify and discuss a few of those matchups to keep an eye on for both the Cowboys and Eagles in Week 16.

QB Dak Prescott vs. Eagles’ secondary

Dak Prescott may need to be a little more careful with the ball this week than he has in recent weeks. Sadly, in nine starts this season he’s thrown a total of 11 interceptions. If the Dallas Cowboys want any chance of walking away with the “W” this week, Dak’s INT streak needs to come to an abrupt end. That, however, will be easier said than done against a talented Philadelphia Eagles secondary that has been among the best in the league creating turnovers this year. This matchup could sway the game one way or another.

Cowboys’ secondary vs. QB Garner Minshew

Garner Minshew is expected to get his first start of the 2022 season for the Philadelphia Eagles this week against the Dallas Cowboys. While he is no Jalen Hurts, he is someone who has found some success as a starting QB in the NFL, and as such, shouldn’t be taken lightly. That’s especially true considering Dallas’ injury-riddled secondary. As of yet, the Cowboys haven’t been able to find an adequate replacement for Anthony Brown. Until that happens, if it ever does, the position will continually be exploited week after week.

Cowboys’ OL/DL vs. Eagles’ OL/DL

Which team wins the battle of the trenches could very well end up being the team that walks away with the victory. Controlling the line of scrimmage will be key for both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in this Week 16 matchup. The trench warfare between the offensive and defensive lines for both teams looks to be pretty evenly matched. Both teams want to be physical at the point of attack offensively and hold up at the point of attack defensively. Whichever team is able to do that the best will more than likely earn the “W”.