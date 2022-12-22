There have been a lot of pleasant surprises on this Dallas Cowboys team in the 2022 NFL season. QB Cooper Rush going 4-1 as a starter, LT Tyler Smith being as efficient as he has been so quickly at that position, and WR Noah Brown blossoming into an impactful wide receiver in his fifth-year with the team. However, none of these may be as shocking to fans as the way kicker Brett Maher has revived his career here in Dallas this season.

When the Dallas Cowboys signed Maher back to the team on Aug 9, 2022, the decision was met with some backlash.

well I’m fully prepared to have at least 4 games sold by our kicker this year — Dallas vs Everybody (10-4) (@The_BGG_) August 9, 2022

The concern by fans was understandable, as Maher had some really low moments in his first tenure with the Cowboys. In 2018, Maher made 29 of his 36 attempts. In 2019, he made just 20 of 30 attempts, which led to his release from the team.

This year, Maher has looked like a completely different kicker, being one of the more consistent players on the team. He is 23 of 26 this season on field goals, with several shining moments. He nailed a 50-yard field goal to win the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in week two of the season. In week three, Maher went three of four in a winning effort against the New York Giants, just missing the left of the uprights of a 59-yard attempt. Maher made up for the miss by converting all four of his attempts (53, 45, 28, 29) the following week against the Washington commanders in week four. In the Cowboys commanding 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in week 11, Maher converted all four of his attempts again, including a 60-yarder. Maher actually had to make that 60-yarder twice due to a ridiculously late review of the previous play in the game.

Brett Maher kicking BOMBS from 60 YARDS!!! pic.twitter.com/VkIo75mbDI — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) November 20, 2022

The most 60+ yard FGs made in NFL history?



That would be @dallascowboys K Brett Maher pic.twitter.com/bIu4GkonFd — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

Shoutout to anyone who had Cowboys K Brett Maher in their fantasy lineup today:



- 4/4 on FGs (including a 50 and 60 yarder)

- 4/4 on XP

- 29 fantasy points



His 29 fantasy points are the second most by a kicker in NFL history, trailing only Jay Feely’s 29.5 back in 2010. pic.twitter.com/bUeRTx1Ro8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2022

Understandably, Cowboys fans don’t even want their players to play in the Pro Bowl, as it means they did not make the Super Bowl. However, it is good to receive the honor and appreciate a player’s individual success. Especially a player like Maher whose career in the NFL, specifically in Dallas, has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows.