Week 16 in the NFL is here, and starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the New York Jets. These are two AFC teams on the outside trying to work their way into the playoffs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jaguars as 2.5-point underdogs to the Jets who are playing at home.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Some of the BTB staff have been picking games this season using Tallysight. Below are our picks with explanations.

Dave Halprin - Jacksonville seems to be putting all the pieces together, and more importantly Trevor Lawrence is becoming the quarterback he was supposed to be as the overall top pick in the 2021 draft. The Jets are also an improving team, but still are having some growing pains, especially at quarterback. The Jaguars win even as underdogs.

David Howman - The Jaguars and Jets are two teams trending in very different directions. Jacksonville started out 2-6 but has won 4 of their past 6 as they start to gel with a new coaching staff. Meanwhile, the Jets jumped out to a 6-3 start before QB issues dropped them to 7-7. Those issues haven’t been resolved, and the Jaguars are thriving because of their QB. Give me Trevor Lawrence and the Jags in this one.

Brian Martin - After pulling off an upset win in overtime over the Dallas Cowboys, the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to be one of the hotter teams in the entire league. They should easily handle the New York Jets this week, who are struggling as of late because of their inconsistent play at QB.

Matt Holleran - If Mike White was playing for the Jets in this game I think they win, but there’s no way I’m picking them with Zach Wilson under center. Wilson has been dreadful this season, while Trevor Lawrence, who he’s matching up against, is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in football. The Jets have a very good defense, but there offense lets them down again tonight. I’m taking the Jags.

Tom Ryle - I’m going to make a strictly weather related pick. It is predicted to be raining and in the 40s at MetLife, and I don’t think that is going to be Jacksonville’s cup of tea. I don’t question that the Jags are the better team, but they are due a stumble, I think. I’m taking the Jets, maybe just to be contrary.

RJ Ochoa - It would make me feel just a tad bit better to see the Jaguars show up and show out tonight, but obviously last week’s Cowboys loss involved a lot of different things. Jacksonville is certainly better than this current version of the Jets, New York is just a mess with Zach Wilson at quarterback as opposed to Mike White. Give me the eventual AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars.