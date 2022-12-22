The Dallas Cowboys are going to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for a division showdown on Christmas Eve, but the game itself is a bit of a weird one as far as the rivalry is concerned.

Making matters strange at the top is the fact that Dallas and Philadelphia, both already playoff teams, are fairly entrenched into their current playoff position. It is the NFL and anything can change, but in all likelihood the Eagles will be the top seed in the conference as NFC East winners while the Cowboys will be the top wild card of the group.

Within that realm it is possible that these two teams will meet one another in the Divisional Round, so there is some gamesmanship at stake with not showing all of your cards and the like. But the biggest storyline has been the injury that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered last week to his throwing shoulder. Back on Monday it seemed that Hurts would miss, at the very least, this week’s game, and on Thursday that was all but confirmed by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

Coach Sirianni gives an update on the QB position. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/z0A04Y5V5j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2022

Sirianni does not explicitly say that Jalen Hurts will miss this week’s game but he does note that the quarterback did everything that he could to be ready for it. Ultimately it just seems like a saying it without actually saying it sort of situation.

At the beginning of this clip Sirianni notes that “it is looking” like it is going to be Gardner Minshew who will start at quarterback for Philadelphia as has been the speculation all week long.

A win technically means more to the Eagles in this game as far as playoff positioning goes given that it locks in the division and one seed for them which is the biggest prize that you can win in the regular season; however, the Cowboys certainly have a lot to fix coming off of their frustrating loss in Jacksonville. They need the win to stop the erosion of confidence.