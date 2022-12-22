A Christmas gift was dropped off at the Star a few days early as Micah Parsons is back in practice and feeling “much better” than he did just a day prior. Parsons was down for the count for two days of practice in a short week, but is now listed as questionable but is expected to play.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is back in building and "feeling much better," per Mike McCarthy, after 2 missed practices due to illness. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 22, 2022

Jake Ferguson could see a return from his concussion as early as Saturday but is officially questionable. Leighton Vander Esch has been ruled out with no shot of seeing the field with a shoulder stinger. His timeline to return is still up in the air.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs also came down with an illness and is questionable to play. Coming off his third Pro Bowl selection, DeMarcus Lawrence was back in practice on Thursday and will play against Dallas’ longtime rival.

Jayron Kearse is still working through an injury issue but will see the field against the Philadelphia Eagles, while defensive end Dorance Armstrong is questionable after being a limited-practice participant for the entirety of the week.

Noah Brown was back in pads on Thursday and will play on Saturday.

As expected, Jalen Hurts has been ruled out.