There was some news for the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon that is luckily not as bad as it could have been. Car accidents can be scary and unpredictable things, but it seems like Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams has escaped any serious harm.

Earlier today, Williams was driving and was hit by another car trying to make a turn. The report is that both Williams and the other driver were taken to the hospital, but it was noted that was just a precaution by police, and it doesn’t seem to be anything more than minor stuff.

Williams is having a very good rookie year in limited playing time, showing a lot of potential as a future pass rusher for the Cowboys. No word yet if this will in anyway affect his ability to play on Christmas Eve versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

The most important thing is it looks like he escaped anything major.