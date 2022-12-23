Statistically, the Dallas Cowboys have thrived under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore since he has been in charge of play-calling in Dallas. The team is consistently near the top of the league in scoring per game, as well as yards per game. At just 34 years old, Moore seems to always be an intriguing head coach candidate among opposing teams in the offseason. While Moore is certainly an improvement from Scott Linehan, the team’s offensive coordinator before him, they need more if they intend to make a deep playoff run.

The most concerning aspect to Moore’s offensive game plan is.. well, the lack of one. There never seems to be consistency in his play-calling throughout a full game. It seems as if Moore never sticks with what is working in a game. The 2022 Dallas Cowboys have blown two games this season where they led by two possessions, the Green Bay Packers game in Week 10 (led by 14), and the Jacksonville Jaguars game in Week 15 (led by 17). While the immediate blame tends to go to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the defense allowing these leads to be blown, some blame should be going to Moore.

There is no question that the strength of this Cowboys offense is their dynamic running game which features long-time starter, Ezekiel Elliott, and 2023 Pro Bowler, Tony Pollard. However, when the Cowboys tend to get a big lead, for some unknown reason Moore likes to abandon the run game and rely on the passing game. QB Dak Prescott is a good quarterback, but he has had costly turnovers this season, which has led to comebacks in both of those losses by the Cowboys. These turnovers would have been prevented if the Cowboys stuck with the run game and continued to do what was working, and what got them the lead to begin with.

There’s nothing Kellen Moore could say to justify this absolutely atrocious play call. pic.twitter.com/s9dVBoReqS — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) December 19, 2022

If Kellen Moore Runs The Football On 3rd & 10. No Matter The Yardage The Jags Have To Use Their Timeout. But Instead You StupidlyCall A Go Route To Noah Brown & Stop The Clock!!!!!



SO FREAKIN STUPID!!!!!!!!! — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) December 18, 2022

Even when the team should pass the football, Moore seems to consistently under-utilize his playmakers, forcing them to run routes with little potential to create big plays.

kellen moore dialed up this play call on 3rd down and 4 at midfield in overtime man pic.twitter.com/vL42m6kopI — n*cky (@BijanFanAccount) December 18, 2022

Kellen Moore on a critical down pic.twitter.com/CZ22SZpEPy — (@LambFor6ix) December 13, 2022

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been phenomenal for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but there are more players on the team that need to be utilized more efficiently. Michael Gallup did not register his first catch in the Jaguars game until the fourth quarter. Tight end Dalton Schultz had just two receptions the entire game.

Many fans are excited for the recent signing of veteran WR T.Y. Hilton, and are clamoring for the potential signing of free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. However, Cowboys fans need to consider what their roles would even be on this team. There is no clear objective by Moore to consistently involve anyone outside of Lamb in the passing game.

Kellen Moore is not a horrible offensive coordinator. The team produces league-highs in offense under his leadership. With that being said, Moore must clean up his situational play-calling and be more consistent if the Cowboys hope to make the next step and complete a deep playoff run this season.