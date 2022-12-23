You might think that Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t like the way the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars turned out last week. And you’d be right. Very right. So right that the Cowboys graph covering this year’s confidence in the team looks like a capital ‘M’.

The lower left corner of the ‘M’ is the week after the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fan confidence was at a season-low 5%. Then we slowly climbed until the Green Bay game happened, then the Vikings rebound. That formed the middle of the ‘M’. Now, the Jaguars loss has plummeted us down, forming the right side of the ‘M’.

Only 22% of fans feel confident in the direction of the team. That will happen after a lackluster run through the AFC South, with the Titans still to go.

On a little bit of a cheerier note, it seems more fans than 22% believe the Cowboys will get things kind of figured out by the playoffs. But it is still a minority, 42%, who think that Dallas will win a playoff game this season.

Of course, if the Cowboys go on a run and finish out the season strong, we’ll see these numbers rebound around playoff time.

