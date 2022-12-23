A ring of the phone turned from fright to joy as Turpin is one of seven Dallas Pro Bowl selections.

When KaVontae Turpin’s phone rang on Tuesday night and it was Cowboys’ owner/general manager Jerry Jones on the line, he wasn’t quite sure what to expect. “The first thing that hit my mind was ‘Dang I got cut,’” Turpin said. “Because most people don’t get calls from the owner, but that was the first thing that came to my mind. That I had gotten cut.” Quite the opposite, actually. Instead, it was Jones calling to personally congratulate the Cowboys’ electric rookie return man on his selection to the 2022 Pro Bowl, making him the first player in franchise history to earn the honors primarily as a punt/kick return specialist and one of seven Cowboys’ players to be selected on Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys were notified that earlier in the day on Thursday, rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a two-car crash that required him to be transported to the hospital as a precaution. Drafted out of Mississippi in the second round, Williams has been a solid performer for the Cowboys in his first season, appearing to be on an upward trajectory as he gains more game experience.

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams.



From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022

Sacrifice comes with the game, and Tyron Smith is one to put the game ahead of himself.

...When Terence Steele went down with a season-ending torn ACL, just days before Smith was set to make his 2022 debut after tearing the hamstring off of the back of his knee in training camp, Smith didn’t bat an eye when approached with the scenario. “We all talked [about it] immediately after Terence went down to see what was the best-case scenario for the team,” Smith explained on Thursday. “I said, ‘Anything that’ll help the team win, I’m all about [winning], so leave Tyler where he is. He’s comfortable over there and he’s been playing decent ball all year.’ “It’s what was best for the team.” Again, this is a player who suffered a devastating injury that, for many, would’ve been season-ending and immediately upon his return was asked to drive on the other side of the road, and at the same level, physically, exponentially increasing the degree of difficulty. And yet, for Smith, it wasn’t really a big deal — aided by his fellow future Hall of Famer, left guard Zack Martin.

Trayvon Mullen’s number may be called upon in the coming weeks, and it looks like he’s preparing for just that.

Diggs and Kearse said they both noticed Mullen study at length during the flight back from Jacksonville despite Mullen not having been in uniform for the game. Mullen said he watched every defensive play twice while linking the film to the defensive call. He imagined how he would execute the play if on the field. “That’s something I knew would help me be able to learn quicker,” Mullen said. “Figure out what I would have done different, what they could have done different, just teach myself as the game went on.” Teammates notice and appreciate that diligence. “I’ve learned in this league that you make a lot of friends when you make plays,” Kearse said. “It’s as simple as when he gets his opportunity, if he goes out and makes plays, it will take care of itself. “We want to win games. If he can contribute to us winning games, I’m pretty sure everybody on this roster will love him, coaches included. That’s all it boils down to. He’s trying to learn, so when his opportunity comes, he can make plays.”

Lamb is well aware that his team needs him to step up; the star receiver has been doing just that.

Three days before the Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in a game they must win to keep their NFC East hopes alive, Lamb prefaced his podium interview with a quick remark. “I’m out of breath,” he smiled, “so work with me.” After practice, he had run extra routes. To win against the dangerous Philadelphia secondary, he needs to ramp up his game. The Eagles have allowed opponents a league-low 172.4 passing yards per game and 6.14 yards per attempt. They’ve allowed only 293.5 yards total, second best in the league. Former NFL defensive back Matt Bowen published his annual ESPN “Shutdown Index” this week, grading the league’s best defensive backs and secondary units. Philadelphia won. Lamb eagerly awaits the challenge of “technician” cornerback Darius Slay and big, disruptive complement James Bradberry. “Most def” the best tandem he’ll face, Lamb said.

