Cowboys vs. Eagles: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

This has turned into an odd game. For a while, everyone was waiting to see the showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve. It was supposed to be a game that would have huge implications on the NFC East race. Then Dallas lost last week to the Jaguars. That changed the calculus dramatically. Now it was mainly down to the Cowboys using it as a measuring stick game against the NFL’s best. Then Jalen Hurts was injured and ruled out.
With that injury to the Philadelphia quarterback, the Cowboys became 4.5-point favorites in the game according to DraftKings Sportsbook. With some wildly inconsistent performances from the Cowboys over the last few weeks, Dallas really needs to win this game as a confidence booster more than anything else. If they lose to Gardner Minshew and the Eagles at home, there will be some real soul-searching in the Cowboys’ locker room.
The Cowboys have some things to fix this week, including their pass rush, the cornerback position, and an offense that sputters at the worst times, mainly from interceptions. Dallas would like to correct some personnel issues and some play-calling inconsistencies in this game and get back on track for the playoffs.
Here is what you need to know for the game.
Cowboys depth chart | Roster
Date: Dec 24th, 2022
Game time: 4:25 p.m. EST
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV channel: FOX
Coverage Map: 506 Sports
Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | Philadelphia SiriusXM 158 or 381 and the SXM App | Dallas SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App
Streaming: Sling TV
Cowboys record: (10-4)
Eagles record: (13-1)
Odds: Dallas -4.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Prediction: Cowboys 27 - Eagles 24
