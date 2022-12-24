Once Dan Quinn mentioned there would be an open competition at the starting cornerback position opposite Trevon Diggs, it seemed like a matter of time before Dallas made an elevation from their practice squad.

Dallas’ defense especially needs the help, as they’re reeling from a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that saw the secondary give up four passing touchdowns. In order to give Kelvin Joseph and other corners some competition, the team promoted Mackensie Alexander to the main roster for Week 16. Alexander recently signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad in the midst of his seventh NFL season. Dallas made the roster move official on December 23, also announcing that center Brock Hoffman would also be elevated. “The @dallascowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman and CB Mackensie Alexander from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s game,” @DallasCowboysPR posted on Friday. The 29-year-old was first drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft but was struggling to find a home this season after being released by the Miami Dolphins in early September. Now, Alexander is getting a major opportunity to stake his claim on a consistent roster spot as the Cowboys prepare for the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was caught earlier this year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Now a former receiver of the Cowboys is in trouble with the NFL for the same issue.

The New York Jets were without wide receivers coach Miles Austin in their 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night. That’s because he’s reportedly been suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. There is no indication that Austin, the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, bet on NFL games as a coach, but he allegedly bet on other sports in violation of league rules. He joined New York’s coaching staff in 2021 after a 10-year playing career. Austin was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2006 out of Monmouth University. After being low on the depth chart his first few seasons, he broke out in 2009 with 81 catches, 1,320 yards, and 11 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He made his second Pro Bowl the following season after a 1,041-yard season with 69 receptions, seven of them scores. Austin never broke 1,000 yards again but played five more seasons — three more with Dallas and one each with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. He was hired by the Cowboys in 2017 as a pro and college scouting intern and joined the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive quality control coach for the 2019 season. Austin is appealing his suspension, which is indefinite but will last at least one year.

The playing status of rookie Sam Williams was in question after he was involved in a car crash on Thursday. The Cowboys have made the decision to take Williams out of the Christmas Eve game and allow him to rest.

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But the Cowboys are not going to clear him for the weekend’s game, as first noted by the Dallas News after team owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on a “concussion” issue. Police say it is believed that Williams was driving a Corvette near SH 121 and Preston Road - an area not far from the Cowboys team headquarters at The Star in Frisco - when he was hit by another car that may have failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car. Police, who are examining whether excess speed was a factor in the crash, say neither person appears to have been seriously injured. Williams, a 23-year-old rookie, has been an important contributor as part of the rotation for the Cowboys’ defensive end group in his first season. In April, the Cowboys chose Williams in the second round with the 56th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams, who played college football at Ole Miss, has three sacks this year for the 10-4 Cowboys, who are currently preparing for their NFC East showdown in a Christmas Eve meeting against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Some game predictions for the Cowboys and Eagles game.

Patrik Walker I predicted the Eagles would defeat the Cowboys in Philadelphia, and before Dak Prescott went down with injury that cost him five games. It just felt like Sirianni’s team would take a leap forward with Jalen Hurts and, looking back, they surely did. That said, I also predicted (in the same breath) the Cowboys would get revenge on Christmas Eve, and it’s time to find out. Hurts being ... hurt ... ahead of this matchup doesn’t suddenly make me pick the Cowboys, seeing as I had them picked in this one already. It definitely doesn’t hurt their odds, though. Gardner Minshew can win NFL games, yes, but he’s what I’d categorize as serviceable whereas Hurts is formidable. If Minshew starts, the game plan also changes for Philly from run-heavy to pass-heavy and that plays into the Cowboys favor. All in all, it doesn’t matter who the QB is because the Cowboys have one final chance to make a statement in the regular season and to also keep the Eagles from celebrating a clinched top seed at AT&T Stadium. No further motivation is required. 31-24, Cowboys Nick Eatman: It’s not that I’m siding with Micah Parsons on his opinion about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, but I do believe this is a really good team that is more than just its quarterback. While I think Hurts’ injury will affect the Eagles, I also believe teams – the good ones - have a way of rallying around when they need to the most. The Cowboys did that when Dak went down. You can’t tell me it’s just a coincidence the defense played its best football when Cooper Rush was at quarterback. I think the good teams have a way of digging even deeper and so with that, I’m not factoring in the QB injury as a major change. I think the Cowboys’ have so many issues on defense right now, especially in the secondary, that it’ll be hard for them to keep up. The Cowboys offense will score like it usually does, but I don’t think it’ll be enough. I’ve got the Eagles winning this one, 28-26.

