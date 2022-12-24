The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for kickoff in their Christmas Eve showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’ve revealed their list of inactive players for the game.

The first thing to note is that T.Y. Hilton, who was inactive last week in his first game since signing with Dallas, is on the active roster. He’s set to make his season debut, though it remains to be seen just how much he’ll play. With Hilton on the active roster, James Washington now joins Jalen Tolbert on the inactive list.

Cowboys players inactive for Christmas Eve game vs. Eagles: DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck strain), LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck), WR James Washington, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, S Markquese Bell and QB Will Grier.



WR T.Y. Hilton to make team debut. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 24, 2022

Other names include Sam Williams - who was injured in a car accident earlier in the week - and Leighton Vander Esch, who suffered a neck stinger last week against the Jaguars and was ruled out earlier in the week.

Also on the inactive list today is cornerback Trayvon Mullen, which is notable considering Dallas held an open competition for the cornerback spot opposite Trevon Diggs this week. The Cowboys elevated Mackensie Alexander from the practice squad for today, so Mullen’s inactive status might hint at their plan for the game.

For the Eagles, the biggest story is obviously Jalen Hurts, who was ruled out earlier in the week after suffering an injury to his shoulder. This isn’t a surprise, since he was expected to miss this game from the moment the injury was public knowledge, but it remains notable because Gardner Minshew will make his first start of the year today in Dallas.