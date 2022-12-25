It wasn’t pretty, divisional games seldom are, but the Dallas Cowboys were able to outlast the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, eventually walking away with the 40-34 victory. From start to finish this was an exciting game, and one that could potentially get the Cowboys back on track with the playoffs coming closer and closer.

This Week 16 victory was definitely full of highs and lows for the Dallas Cowboys. It was far from a flawless game, however, there were a lot of positives that can be taken away from this contest, as well as more than a few negatives as well. In the end, Dallas was able to do what they needed to in order to beat their division rival and improve to 11-4 on the season.

Today, we are going to look at a few of the highs and lows from this Week 16 matchup and identify one good, one bad, and one ugly aspect from this game to discuss.

THE GOOD - CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb continues to shine week after week, and did so once again in a big way on Christmas Eve against the Philadelphia Eagles. Even knowing No. 88 is pretty much the focus in the Cowboys passing game, and Dak Prescott’s favorite target, the Eagles secondary still had no answer for him. Lamb finished the night with 10 receptions for 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. It was a yet another impressive performance from Dallas’ No. 1 receiver.

THE BAD - Defense. Defense. Defense.

Once the backbone and driving force of the team, the Cowboys defense, as of late, has been struggling and was once again an area of concern in Week 16 against the Philadelphia. To their credit, the Eagles are one of the better offenses in the league, even with a backup QB. However, giving up 442 total yards, 355 of which were through the air, is usually a recipe for disaster. Dallas’ defense is better than the way they been playing the past several weeks. Somehow, someway, they need to figure out what’s been going on and fix it. But we do have to give them their due for creating turnovers.

THE UGLY - Dak Prescott’s INT streak continues

For the fifth game in a row, Dak Prescott had yet another pass picked off by the opposing defense. Early in the game Josh Sweat plucked Prescott’s pass out of the air and returned it the other way for a touchdown. Interceptions continue to be a problem for the Cowboys QB, however, to his credit No. 4 didn’t blink and still helped lead his team to victory. While it’s commendable Prescott is able to bounce back from these INT’s he’s been prone to throwing lately, this is a continued problem that needs to be corrected as soon as possible.