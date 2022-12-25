It’s Victory Sunday, which means it’s time to take another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys outplay the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 40-34.

You probably can’t help but feel a certain Schadenfreude for Eagles fans as you read through what they and other fans said and thought as they watched the Cowboys pull away in the fourth quarter.

At some point while reading the comments, you might even feel a slight sting of pity, but you’ve got to work through that. Eagles tears are the sweetest tears.

In the past, I’ve received some questions asking why there are never any Cowboys fans in these threads. Well, if you’re a Cowboys fan and watched the game, you already know how you felt during the game, so no need for a rehash.

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

First Quarter Eagles Minshew looks good out there already. And the game hasn't even started yet. horrorvacui | 16:18 EDT Eagles This game will be determined by whether the Eagles get pressure on Prescott. phandemonium | 16:26 EDT KICKOFF Eagles Eagles gonna chew this team up horrorvacui | 16:27 EDT Eagles MINSHEEEEEEWWWWWWWWWW WOOOOOOOOOW WHAT A PASS ELITE ELITE ELITE bdawk4ever | 16:28 EDT (11:16) PHI field goal is GOOD

DAL 0 - PHI 3 Eagles What a disaster! Huge momentum for Cowboys there. A field goal is essentially a stop. phandemonium | 16:30 EDT Eagles Lmao, Minshew running looks like a waddling duck compared to Jalen. WentzsAlbatross | 16:31 EDT Eagles Ok....Dak "turnover" Prescott...throw a dime to Slay. MustbeaVulcan | 16:32 EDT (9:18) D.Prescott pass INTERCEPTED by J.Sweat, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 0 - PHI 10 Eagles PICK SIXSCOTT Kwahu | 16:36 EDT Eagles The Dak man comes through!!!! birdy | 16:36 EDT Eagles Merry Christmas!!! rodeojones000 | 16:36 EDT Eagles Good thing Dak is elite or that could have been a pick 12 GTMoskoff | 16:37 EDT Packers Brutal throw from Prescott. MCAction | 16:38 EDT Eagles Maybe Das has been sleeping on the wrong bed? season ticket holder 417 | 16:42 EDT Eagles Can’t let Prescott run. Horrible defense phandemonium | 16:42 EDT Eagles I now know how other fans feel when Hurts runs for 1st down. Maynard_G_Krebs | 16:42 EDT Eagles Maybe it's just me, but Dallas' offense is predictable AF, how is our D not getting them off the damn field.... JASON KELCE | 16:46 EDT Eagles Those qb runs are exasperating. Maynard_G_Krebs | 16:49 EDT Eagles Why is the defense just letting Dak scramble? He was past the line of scrimmage. Tackle him! nononono | 16:49 EDT Seahawks Bad LB play he just let Dak run for the first instead of engaging him Beinittowinit | 16:49 EDT Eagles Pollard is good zracer71 | 16:50 EDT Eagles Pollard is a beast. EaglesFanatic80 | 16:50 EDT (1:52) E.Elliott left tackle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 7 - PHI 10 Eagles PAAANICCCC!!! Kwahu | 16:51 EDT Eagles Not real concerned. They weren't going to lay down and die. horrorvacui | 16:51 EDT Eagles crap-ola grantspectations | 16:51 EDT Eagles If Dallas scores again it'll be unacceptable. MustbeaVulcan | 16:52 EDT Eagles Offense better kill some time and SCORE! Can't put that tired ass defense right back out there denver eagles fan | 16:53 EDT Eagles Lol @ people expecting Dallas to not score at all and just lay down and die..."Omg they scored, season over"...smh. That missed sack on 3rd was huge, but lets go again. EaglesFanOverSeas | 16:54 EDT

Second Quarter (15:00) G.Minshew pass INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse Eagles Oh boy eagleonmars | 17:00 EDT Eagles Lol we lose insaneeaglesfanatic | 17:00 EDT Eagles Their defense has ZERO freaking respect for Minshew denver eagles fan | 17:01 EDT (12:58) 4th & 8: PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay, Illegal Contact Eagles Huge holding. EaglesFanatic80 | 17:04 EDT Eagles Bad play Slay Maynard_G_Krebs | 17:04 EDT Eagles That was stupid of Slay Howie Roseman BFF | 17:05 EDT (11:34) D.Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb for 36 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 14 - PHI 10 Eagles Ugh WhatAreYouDawkinsAbout | 17:06 EDT Eagles Still not worried. This won't last. horrorvacui | 17:06 EDT Eagles Best receiver on their team and no one near him denver eagles fan | 17:06 EDT Eagles How do lose track of their most dangerous WR grantspectations | 17:07 EDT Eagles I just saw a milk carton with Slay's photo on it. EbbyCalvinLaLoosh | 17:07 EDT Eagles Game is making me sick. Dallas will never let us live it down if we lose this game ferventPundit1 | 17:08 EDT Steelers Cowboys come back from a 10-0 lead, up now 14-10? Polamolicules Dude | 17:08 EDT Eagles Let's cool down with this whole Minshew "mania" crap. el aguila | 17:09 EDT Eagles Yeah this Eagles team forgot this was Dallas they were playing. You play them with a burning desire to destroy them, not let them beat us up. djpheel | 17:09 EDT Eagles Have we ever lost a game where it wasn't the refs fault? mm556 | 17:10 EDT Eagles Playoff teams don’t lose to their rivals. Need to turn this around asap ferventPundit1 | 17:11 EDT (7:08) G.Minshew up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 14 - PHI 17 Eagles TD MINSHEW! EaglesFanatic80 | 17:16 EDT Eagles His stache crossed the line ! grantspectations | 17:16 EDT Eagles But I thought the game was over according to the three clowns on here Dawkins20 | 17:16 EDT Eagles Here we go! Too many Debbie downers in here mm556 | 17:17 EDT Eagles Think this is going to be 41-38 or something like that. Whatcanyoudo10 | 17:18 EDT Steelers That games gonna end up 45-42 or something. RenoSteelersFan | 17:20 EDT Eagles This defense couldn't stop a fart GrahamMoseleyBrown | 17:25 EDT Eagles Dallas shouldn't be running the ball when they are passing so effectively. 12/13. Whatcanyoudo10 | 17:25 EDT Every throw by Dak has been caught. David Okinsky | 17:26 EDT Eagles CeeDee wide open every play. EaglesFanatic80 | 17:26 EDT Eagles Does Hurts play defense because him being out appears to be making our defense play like poo bvball80 | 17:28 EDT Eagles One receiver to worry about and they can’t do it Gingersnaps33 | 17:28 EDT Eagles We're getting out coached and out played right now... CD Lamb and Dak are just putting on a clinic right now, and Gannon doesn't have an answer for it... beefman007 | 17:29 EDT Eagles Prescott being 16/17, even if that one miss is a pick 6, is just pathetic. We can’t stop Lamb. sk5250 | 17:31 EDT (1:49) B.Maher 21 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 17 - PHI 17 Eagles Damn we stopped them without a penalty Bleedgreen93 | 17:33 EDT Eagles The sun blinded him. The divine took pity on us. MustbeaVulcan | 17:34 EDT Eagles Eagles got a huge break there. Gallup should have had that catch for a TD. May have lost it in sun nononono | 17:34 EDT Eagles Looks like we're in for a good ol fashion shoot out. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win this one... beefman007 | 17:36 EDT Eagles Dak has been almost perfect except for the pick and we are even. It is not bad. Chinacat Steve | 17:36 EDT Eagles Minshew looks like a backup, and we're still driving to take the lead. Fly Like An Eagle | 17:44 EDT (0:06) PHI field goal is GOOD

DAL 17 - PHI 20 Eagles Jake Elliot appreciation post confirmed. TSPC37730 | 17:45 EDT Eagles Sloppy first half, but going into the locker room with the lead. With your backup QB on the road, it's hard to be disappointed about that. rodeojones000 | 17:46 EDT Eagles Honestly, I don’t know how we’re up by 3 Gingersnaps33 | 17:46 EDT Eagles One decent, not elite WR is killing them and we supposedly have 2 all pro corners denver eagles fan | 17:57 EDT Eagles Dallas gets shut out in 2nd half. Minshew calms down and throws 3 TDs. Eagles win 41-17. #countingonyouSanta MustbeaVulcan | 17:59 EDT

Third Quarter (15:00) K.Turpin kick return to DAL 49 for 56 yards. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 24 Eagles Phew, got called back FLIINGHIGHAGAIN | 18:01 EDT Eagles Yikes. That was close. rodeojones000 | 18:01 EDT Eagles 3 and out!!! Can't believe my eyes. EaglesFanatic80 | 18:03 EDT (13:45) DAL punts Eagles First punt for either team. Varjak76 | 18:06 EDT Eagles Every time this dude throws I feel a stroke coming on lol denver eagles fan | 18:07 EDT Eagles They are daring Minshew to throw FLIINGHIGHAGAIN | 18:08 EDT Eagles Jeezh. Every throw is Minshew backpedaling and just chucking it. rodeojones000 | 18:08 EDT Jets Minshew is a back foot chucker Nanananananana | 18:09 EDT Eagles Whew! This is probably the hardest opponent on our schedule and it's proving the best game this year! Starkad2 | 18:10 EDT (9:00) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Smith for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 17 - PHI 27 Eagles TD DEVONTA!!! EaglesFanatic80 | 18:12 EDT Eagles MINSHEW MANIA GO BIRDS jacktank10 | 18:12 EDT Eagles Our pass rushers gotta do better. Dak has had it easy in the pocket AK 74 | 18:19 EDT (5:01) B.Maher 44 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 20 - PHI 27 Eagles I will trade 7 for 3. Whatcanyoudo10 | 18:21 EDT Eagles Let's get a nice 7 minute TD drive here. Run the clock down and go up two scores. rodeojones000 | 18:22 EDT (4:15) G.Minshew FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-J.Kearse Eagles The football gods hate us denver eagles fan | 18:26 EDT Eagles Crap rodeojones000 | 18:27 EDT Eagles Lose the turnover battle against a good team, you lose the freaking game... beefman007 | 18:29 EDT Eagles Holding them to a field goal here would be a major win eagleonmars | 18:30 EDT (2:12) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 27 - PHI 27 Eagles 14 points off 2 turnovers zracer71 | 18:30 EDT Eagles We had the game in complete control. Unbelievable ferventPundit1 | 18:30 EDT Seahawks Come on Eagles you can still pull this one out Beinittowinit | 18:31 EDT Eagles Another 10 point lead gone Relyes | 18:32 EDT