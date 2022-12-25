It’s Victory Sunday, which means it’s time to take another leisurely stroll through the comments of football fans across the SB Nation network as they were watching the Dallas Cowboys outplay the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 40-34.
You probably can’t help but feel a certain Schadenfreude for Eagles fans as you read through what they and other fans said and thought as they watched the Cowboys pull away in the fourth quarter.
At some point while reading the comments, you might even feel a slight sting of pity, but you’ve got to work through that. Eagles tears are the sweetest tears.
In the past, I’ve received some questions asking why there are never any Cowboys fans in these threads. Well, if you’re a Cowboys fan and watched the game, you already know how you felt during the game, so no need for a rehash.
|First Quarter
|Eagles
|Minshew looks good out there already. And the game hasn't even started yet.
|horrorvacui | 16:18 EDT
|Eagles
|This game will be determined by whether the Eagles get pressure on Prescott.
|phandemonium | 16:26 EDT
|KICKOFF
|Eagles
|Eagles gonna chew this team up
|horrorvacui | 16:27 EDT
|Eagles
|MINSHEEEEEEWWWWWWWWWW WOOOOOOOOOW WHAT A PASS ELITE ELITE ELITE
|bdawk4ever | 16:28 EDT
|(11:16) PHI field goal is GOOD
DAL 0 - PHI 3
|Eagles
|What a disaster! Huge momentum for Cowboys there. A field goal is essentially a stop.
|phandemonium | 16:30 EDT
|Eagles
|Lmao, Minshew running looks like a waddling duck compared to Jalen.
|WentzsAlbatross | 16:31 EDT
|Eagles
|Ok....Dak "turnover" Prescott...throw a dime to Slay.
|MustbeaVulcan | 16:32 EDT
|(9:18) D.Prescott pass INTERCEPTED by J.Sweat, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 0 - PHI 10
|Eagles
|PICK SIXSCOTT
|Kwahu | 16:36 EDT
|Eagles
|The Dak man comes through!!!!
|birdy | 16:36 EDT
|Eagles
|Merry Christmas!!!
|rodeojones000 | 16:36 EDT
|Eagles
|Good thing Dak is elite or that could have been a pick 12
|GTMoskoff | 16:37 EDT
|Packers
|Brutal throw from Prescott.
|MCAction | 16:38 EDT
|Eagles
|Maybe Das has been sleeping on the wrong bed?
|season ticket holder 417 | 16:42 EDT
|Eagles
|Can’t let Prescott run. Horrible defense
|phandemonium | 16:42 EDT
|Eagles
|I now know how other fans feel when Hurts runs for 1st down.
|Maynard_G_Krebs | 16:42 EDT
|Eagles
|Maybe it's just me, but Dallas' offense is predictable AF, how is our D not getting them off the damn field....
|JASON KELCE | 16:46 EDT
|Eagles
|Those qb runs are exasperating.
|Maynard_G_Krebs | 16:49 EDT
|Eagles
|Why is the defense just letting Dak scramble? He was past the line of scrimmage. Tackle him!
|nononono | 16:49 EDT
|Seahawks
|Bad LB play he just let Dak run for the first instead of engaging him
|Beinittowinit | 16:49 EDT
|Eagles
|Pollard is good
|zracer71 | 16:50 EDT
|Eagles
|Pollard is a beast.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 16:50 EDT
|(1:52) E.Elliott left tackle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 7 - PHI 10
|Eagles
|PAAANICCCC!!!
|Kwahu | 16:51 EDT
|Eagles
|Not real concerned. They weren't going to lay down and die.
|horrorvacui | 16:51 EDT
|Eagles
|crap-ola
|grantspectations | 16:51 EDT
|Eagles
|If Dallas scores again it'll be unacceptable.
|MustbeaVulcan | 16:52 EDT
|Eagles
|Offense better kill some time and SCORE! Can't put that tired ass defense right back out there
|denver eagles fan | 16:53 EDT
|Eagles
|Lol @ people expecting Dallas to not score at all and just lay down and die..."Omg they scored, season over"...smh. That missed sack on 3rd was huge, but lets go again.
|EaglesFanOverSeas | 16:54 EDT
|Second Quarter
|(15:00) G.Minshew pass INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse
|Eagles
|Oh boy
|eagleonmars | 17:00 EDT
|Eagles
|Lol we lose
|insaneeaglesfanatic | 17:00 EDT
|Eagles
|Their defense has ZERO freaking respect for Minshew
|denver eagles fan | 17:01 EDT
|(12:58) 4th & 8: PENALTY on PHI-D.Slay, Illegal Contact
|Eagles
|Huge holding.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 17:04 EDT
|Eagles
|Bad play Slay
|Maynard_G_Krebs | 17:04 EDT
|Eagles
|That was stupid of Slay
|Howie Roseman BFF | 17:05 EDT
|(11:34) D.Prescott pass deep left to C.Lamb for 36 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 14 - PHI 10
|Eagles
|Ugh
|WhatAreYouDawkinsAbout | 17:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Still not worried. This won't last.
|horrorvacui | 17:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Best receiver on their team and no one near him
|denver eagles fan | 17:06 EDT
|Eagles
|How do lose track of their most dangerous WR
|grantspectations | 17:07 EDT
|Eagles
|I just saw a milk carton with Slay's photo on it.
|EbbyCalvinLaLoosh | 17:07 EDT
|Eagles
|Game is making me sick. Dallas will never let us live it down if we lose this game
|ferventPundit1 | 17:08 EDT
|Steelers
|Cowboys come back from a 10-0 lead, up now 14-10?
|Polamolicules Dude | 17:08 EDT
|Eagles
|Let's cool down with this whole Minshew "mania" crap.
|el aguila | 17:09 EDT
|Eagles
|Yeah this Eagles team forgot this was Dallas they were playing. You play them with a burning desire to destroy them, not let them beat us up.
|djpheel | 17:09 EDT
|Eagles
|Have we ever lost a game where it wasn't the refs fault?
|mm556 | 17:10 EDT
|Eagles
|Playoff teams don’t lose to their rivals. Need to turn this around asap
|ferventPundit1 | 17:11 EDT
|(7:08) G.Minshew up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 14 - PHI 17
|Eagles
|TD MINSHEW!
|EaglesFanatic80 | 17:16 EDT
|Eagles
|His stache crossed the line !
|grantspectations | 17:16 EDT
|Eagles
|But I thought the game was over according to the three clowns on here
|Dawkins20 | 17:16 EDT
|Eagles
|Here we go! Too many Debbie downers in here
|mm556 | 17:17 EDT
|Eagles
|Think this is going to be 41-38 or something like that.
|Whatcanyoudo10 | 17:18 EDT
|Steelers
|That games gonna end up 45-42 or something.
|RenoSteelersFan | 17:20 EDT
|Eagles
|This defense couldn't stop a fart
|GrahamMoseleyBrown | 17:25 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas shouldn't be running the ball when they are passing so effectively. 12/13.
|Whatcanyoudo10 | 17:25 EDT
|Every throw by Dak has been caught.
|David Okinsky | 17:26 EDT
|Eagles
|CeeDee wide open every play.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 17:26 EDT
|Eagles
|Does Hurts play defense because him being out appears to be making our defense play like poo
|bvball80 | 17:28 EDT
|Eagles
|One receiver to worry about and they can’t do it
|Gingersnaps33 | 17:28 EDT
|Eagles
|We're getting out coached and out played right now... CD Lamb and Dak are just putting on a clinic right now, and Gannon doesn't have an answer for it...
|beefman007 | 17:29 EDT
|Eagles
|Prescott being 16/17, even if that one miss is a pick 6, is just pathetic. We can’t stop Lamb.
|sk5250 | 17:31 EDT
|(1:49) B.Maher 21 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 17 - PHI 17
|Eagles
|Damn we stopped them without a penalty
|Bleedgreen93 | 17:33 EDT
|Eagles
|The sun blinded him. The divine took pity on us.
|MustbeaVulcan | 17:34 EDT
|Eagles
|Eagles got a huge break there. Gallup should have had that catch for a TD. May have lost it in sun
|nononono | 17:34 EDT
|Eagles
|Looks like we're in for a good ol fashion shoot out. Whoever makes the least amount of mistakes will win this one...
|beefman007 | 17:36 EDT
|Eagles
|Dak has been almost perfect except for the pick and we are even. It is not bad.
|Chinacat Steve | 17:36 EDT
|Eagles
|Minshew looks like a backup, and we're still driving to take the lead.
|Fly Like An Eagle | 17:44 EDT
|(0:06) PHI field goal is GOOD
DAL 17 - PHI 20
|Eagles
|Jake Elliot appreciation post confirmed.
|TSPC37730 | 17:45 EDT
|Eagles
|Sloppy first half, but going into the locker room with the lead. With your backup QB on the road, it's hard to be disappointed about that.
|rodeojones000 | 17:46 EDT
|Eagles
|Honestly, I don’t know how we’re up by 3
|Gingersnaps33 | 17:46 EDT
|Eagles
|One decent, not elite WR is killing them and we supposedly have 2 all pro corners
|denver eagles fan | 17:57 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas gets shut out in 2nd half. Minshew calms down and throws 3 TDs. Eagles win 41-17. #countingonyouSanta
|MustbeaVulcan | 17:59 EDT
|Third Quarter
|(15:00) K.Turpin kick return to DAL 49 for 56 yards. PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 24
|Eagles
|Phew, got called back
|FLIINGHIGHAGAIN | 18:01 EDT
|Eagles
|Yikes. That was close.
|rodeojones000 | 18:01 EDT
|Eagles
|3 and out!!! Can't believe my eyes.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 18:03 EDT
|(13:45) DAL punts
|Eagles
|First punt for either team.
|Varjak76 | 18:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Every time this dude throws I feel a stroke coming on lol
|denver eagles fan | 18:07 EDT
|Eagles
|They are daring Minshew to throw
|FLIINGHIGHAGAIN | 18:08 EDT
|Eagles
|Jeezh. Every throw is Minshew backpedaling and just chucking it.
|rodeojones000 | 18:08 EDT
|Jets
|Minshew is a back foot chucker
|Nanananananana | 18:09 EDT
|Eagles
|Whew! This is probably the hardest opponent on our schedule and it's proving the best game this year!
|Starkad2 | 18:10 EDT
|(9:00) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Smith for 14 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 17 - PHI 27
|Eagles
|TD DEVONTA!!!
|EaglesFanatic80 | 18:12 EDT
|Eagles
|MINSHEW MANIA GO BIRDS
|jacktank10 | 18:12 EDT
|Eagles
|Our pass rushers gotta do better. Dak has had it easy in the pocket
|AK 74 | 18:19 EDT
|(5:01) B.Maher 44 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 20 - PHI 27
|Eagles
|I will trade 7 for 3.
|Whatcanyoudo10 | 18:21 EDT
|Eagles
|Let's get a nice 7 minute TD drive here. Run the clock down and go up two scores.
|rodeojones000 | 18:22 EDT
|(4:15) G.Minshew FUMBLES, RECOVERED by DAL-J.Kearse
|Eagles
|The football gods hate us
|denver eagles fan | 18:26 EDT
|Eagles
|Crap
|rodeojones000 | 18:27 EDT
|Eagles
|Lose the turnover battle against a good team, you lose the freaking game...
|beefman007 | 18:29 EDT
|Eagles
|Holding them to a field goal here would be a major win
|eagleonmars | 18:30 EDT
|(2:12) D.Prescott pass short right to M.Gallup for 12 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 27 - PHI 27
|Eagles
|14 points off 2 turnovers
|zracer71 | 18:30 EDT
|Eagles
|We had the game in complete control. Unbelievable
|ferventPundit1 | 18:30 EDT
|Seahawks
|Come on Eagles you can still pull this one out
|Beinittowinit | 18:31 EDT
|Eagles
|Another 10 point lead gone
|Relyes | 18:32 EDT
|Fourth Quarter
|Eagles
|I hate the Cowboys more every year
|EaglesfaninVA | 18:36 EDT
|Eagles
|Need a TD here bad
|eagleonmars | 18:47 EDT
|(9:59) G.Minshew pass short right to D.Smith for 9 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL27 PHI 34
|Eagles
|We back baby!! TD DeVonta!!!!!
|eagleonmars | 18:48 EDT
|Eagles
|Need a stop here
|Gingersnaps33 | 18:52 EDT
|Eagles
|Defense I beg of you plz do something
|denver eagles fan | 18:53 EDT
|Eagles
|Get a stop D. Any stop.
|TSPC37730 | 18:53 EDT
|Eagles
|Pass rush heating up baby
|eagleonmars | 18:54 EDT
|Broncos
|Minshew > Wilson
|El Timbo | 18:54 EDT
|Eagles
|Third and 30
|RBHeadge | 18:55 EDT
|(8:02) 3rd & 30: D.Prescott pass deep left to T.Hilton to PHI 19 for 52 yards (J.Scott)
|Eagles
|Well, that sucked
|A10Warthog | 18:55 EDT
|Eagles
|I'm DONE with these bums on the backend!!!
|denver eagles fan | 18:55 EDT
|Eagles
|Wow, nice throw Prescott...It won't matter
|horrorvacui | 18:55 EDT
|Eagles
|Unbelievable. What the heck is Slay doing today.
|season ticket holder 417 | 18:56 EDT
|Eagles
|I've got to be honest, giving up a 3rd and 30, doesn't portend well
|eoos | 18:56 EDT
|Eagles
|How does Slay allow that guy to beat him deep
|Howie Roseman BFF | 18:56 EDT
|Steelers
|This is actually a really good game.
|Toronto Steeler Fan | 18:57 EDT
|(5:49) D.Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb for 7 yards, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 34 - PHI 34
|Eagles
|Welp Gardner, it's up to you now
|eagleonmars | 18:58 EDT
|Eagles
|Run the clock out and win.
|Kwahu | 18:58 EDT
|Jets
|Any analytics nerds that know the chance of converting a 3rd and 30?
|Jeremy J. Jackson | 18:59 EDT
|Eagles
|We have the stupidest players in the NFL, hands down.
|nilpac80 | 19:01 EDT
|Vikings
|This Dallas Philly game is crazy
|12mulatu | 19:02 EDT
|(4:24) G.Minshew pass short left intended for Q.Watkins INTERCEPTED by D.Bland
|Eagles
|INT
|grantspectations | 19:05 EDT
|Eagles
|3rd turnover of the game by Minshew.
|(Un) | 19:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Good thing we have the Saints next. Or maybe not
|Gingersnaps33 | 19:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Game over
|A10Warthog | 19:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Man this defense is a swinging gate.
|The Delly Lama | 19:06 EDT
|Eagles
|Philly defense hadn’t stopped DAL all game. Best can really hope for here is that can hold them to FG
|nononono | 19:08 EDT
|Eagles
|I swear, every time Schultz gets the ball he goes 15 yards
|sk5250 | 19:08 EDT
|You can say that for all their receivers including the back up TE.
|season ticket holder 417 | 19:09 EDT
|(2:19) B.Maher 48 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 37 - PHI 34
|Eagles
|Defense held them to a FG. Time for Minshew to win this game.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 19:09 EDT
|Eagles
|Seeing Jason Peters in that uniform is just gross.
|David Okinsky | 19:10 EDT
|(2:19) M.Sanders FUMBLES (C.Watkins), RECOVERED by DAL-A.Barr.
|Eagles
|Game over
|eagleonmars | 19:10 EDT
|Eagles
|Sanders with another fumble.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 19:11 EDT
|Eagles
|3rd and 30. I don’t care what happens but that play should never happen
|Gingersnaps33 | 19:13 EDT
|Eagles
|3rd & 30 what lost it
|cheesewin | 19:13 EDT
|Seahawks
|Christmas is ruined if the Cowboys win
|Sporkhead | 19:14 EDT
|Eagles
|Dallas showed up and out, and we didn't...
|beefman007 | 19:15 EDT
|Eagles
|It sucks if we lose. But the worst part will be all "the sky is falling" morons who will come out of the woodwork.
|rodeojones000 | 19:18 EDT
|Eagles
|No respect at all for our defense
|TeachMeHow2Dougie | 19:18 EDT
|(1:41) B.Maher 26 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 40 - PHI 34
|Eagles
|Regardless of the outcome, this is a damn good game. A playoff match would be insanity.
|Darth Landrious | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|One last chance…
|Varjak76 | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Magic Minshew time
|ToddSK | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|They should have gone for it
|eoos | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|They should’ve. Right to Lamb
|Gingersnaps33 | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Yeah they definitely should have... thankfully they did not
|eagleonmars | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|They are playing safe. Doesn't matter, Eagles offense has lost all its power.
|David Okinsky | 19:19 EDT
|Eagles
|Minshew becomes an instant Eagles legend if he can pull this out.
|TSPC37730 | 19:20 EDT
|Eagles
|We actually have a chance omg
|eagleonmars | 19:24 EDT
|Eagles
|Sometimes those intentional clock spikes come back to haunt you because before you know it it’s 4th & 10.
|cheesewin | 19:25 EDT
|Eagles
|Don't like wasting the down with the spike.
|EaglesFanatic80 | 19:25 EDT
|Eagles
|Welp this is it yall
|eagleonmars | 19:26 EDT
|Eagles
|4th & ballgame. Let's go!
|TSPC37730 | 19:27 EDT
|(0:20) 4th & 10: G.Minshew pass incomplete. Turnover on downs.
|Eagles
|Terrible
|HotCox | 19:28 EDT
|Eagles
|Last 4 offensive plays all a WASTE!
|cheesewin | 19:28 EDT
|END OF GAME
|Eagles
|This sets up the potential PHI-DAL playoff pretty well. Showed them nothing!
|17thandShunk | 19:30 EDT
|Eagles
|3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30 3RD AND 30
|phandemonium | 19:30 EDT
|Vikings
|Philadelphia loses. Hopes for the number 1 seed are still alive.
|UIiKunkel | 19:37 EDT
