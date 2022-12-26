The Dallas Cowboys are feeling a little better about themselves after their Christmas Eve victory of their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a big win, more for confidence than in the standings, but the Cowboys are still alive for the NFC East title. In order to keep that slim hope of winning the division alive, they need to win on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Fortunately, they are playing a Titans team that is going in the wrong direction. As such, even though Dallas is on the road, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as 9.5-point favorites.

The Titans were once 7-3 on the season and one of the better teams. Since that time, they have lost five straight games, they lost their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to injury, and they have lost control of the AFC South. To make matters worse, they just dropped a home game to the Houston Texans by giving up nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Things could get even less ideal for the Titans in the contest. Head coach Mike Vrabel might rest some ailing players because the Cowboys game doesn’t mean anything to Tennessee. They are locked into a winner-take-all game for the AFC South crown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.

All signs point to a Cowboys win, but those are exactly the kind of games they have lost in the past,