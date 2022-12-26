Cowboys vs Titans injury report (Monday): Henry and several Titans starters listed as DNP

After a thrilling 40-34 Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are still hopeful for an NFC East title. The defense gifted the offense with four turnovers and Dak Prescott delivered his eighth career win against their bitter rival. Not very much to dwell on this win, however, as the Cowboys play a few days later this Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are in shambles due in part to several injuries. All-pro running back Derrick Henry did not practice with a hip injury. Also not practicing, was their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who recently had ankle surgery. Additionally, Cornerback Kristian Fulton did not practice Tuesday nursing a groin injury and Jeffrey Simmons was withheld from practice with an ankle injury.

It has been reported that the Tennessee Titans may opt to rest several starters and not have them play against the Cowboys. David Long Jr. and Kyle Phillips have already been ruled out by head coach Mike Vrabel. This is likely because it’s a short week for Tennessee and they are playing a winner-take-all game in their season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.

Full Titans-Cowboys injury report pic.twitter.com/efF0pWcyGr — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were fortunate to not have any new injuries following the game with the Eagles. In Monday’s practice, both Tony Pollard and Leighton Vander Esch were absent with thigh and ankle injuries respectively. Sam Williams who missed last week’s game, returned to practice in limited fashion. DeMarcus Lawrence and Jayron Kearse were also limited.